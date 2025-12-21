India's Invisible Fortress That China Can NEVER Sink: Why This Geographic Advantage Has Beijing Worried
Located at the northern end of the Strait of Malacca, India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands possess a hidden power that Beijing fears: the ability to monitor and control the sea lanes through which 80% of Beijing's oil is transported.
The Secret Weapon Revealed
The Secret Weapon Revealed: The Andaman and Nicobar Islands sit 90 nautical miles from Sabang at the Malacca Strait entrance - carrying 80% of China's oil and 30% of global maritime trade. Unlike ships that sink, these 572 islands are PERMANENT. China spent billions on ports. India got the world's most strategic location FREE.
India's Military Nerve Center
India's Military Nerve Center: Andaman & Nicobar Command (2001) - India's first tri-service theater command. INS Baaz (southernmost base at Campbell Bay), INS Kohassa (2019 at Shibpur). China watches 80% of its oil pass by these bases and can do NOTHING about it.
(Photo source: Gemini)
Total Surveillance
Total Surveillance: P-8I Poseidon aircraft. Advanced radar. Dornier aircraft. Fast Attack Craft. Submarines. Result? Every ship through Malacca is TRACKED. Every Chinese oil tanker is monitored. The chokepoint feeding China's economy operates under India's constant watch.
(Photo source: Gemini)
China's Inescapable Trap
Malacca Strait: 1.5 nautical miles (2.8 km) wide at narrowest [15]. 94,000+ vessels annually. 30% of global maritime trade. China's Myanmar pipeline? Capacity for 14% of daily imports, currently underutilized. Alternatives add days and costs. India sits at the gateway to China's lifeline.
Permanent Advantage
India's Edge: Permanent position at the Malacca gateway. Tri-service command. Surveillance dominance. Challenges: Myanmar pipeline expansion, only 2 functional ports, 1,200 km from the mainland, and tribal zones. NOTHING China builds changes geography: India surveils 80% of China's oil imports through Malacca. Forever.
(Photo source: ANI)
