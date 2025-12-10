India's Largest Railway Station: 23 Platforms, Handles Over 1 Million Passengers Every Day; Not In UP, Or Delhi, It's In...
India's Largest Railway Station: Indian Railways plays a significant role in India’s development by serving as the backbone of the nation’s transportation system. It contributes significantly to livelihood generation. Railways also promote national integration by linking diverse cultures and communities, while boosting tourism through improved accessibility to major destinations.
India's Largest Railway Station
Howrah Junction railway station, located in West Bengal, is widely considered India's largest railway station.
India's Oldest Railway Station
Howrah Junction railway station is also one of the oldest railway stations in India.
23 Platforms On Howrah Junction
Howrah Junction railway station is an engineering marvel and has 23 platforms and handles over a million passengers every day, according to a press release of the Eastern Railways, dated August 19, 2025.
History Of Howrah Junction
Howrah Junction railway station has a rich history that dates back to the British rule in India. In 1854, it was founded by the East India Company.
First Train On Howrah Junction
According to the release, on August 15, 1854, the first public train ran from the Howrah Junction railway station on the Howrah-Hooghly Main Line.
India's Busiest Railway Station
With 23 platforms, Howrah Junction railway station serves over one million passengers daily. It is one of the busiest train stations in the world.
Local Trains At Howrah Junction
Howrah Junction railway station operates 450 suburban local trains and 107 long-distance trains.
Credits
