Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2994241https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/indias-largest-railway-station-23-platforms-handles-over-1-million-passengers-every-day-not-in-up-or-delhi-its-in-2994241
NewsPhotosIndia's Largest Railway Station: 23 Platforms, Handles Over 1 Million Passengers Every Day; Not In UP, Or Delhi, It's In...
photoDetails

India's Largest Railway Station: 23 Platforms, Handles Over 1 Million Passengers Every Day; Not In UP, Or Delhi, It's In...

India's Largest Railway Station: Indian Railways plays a significant role in India’s development by serving as the backbone of the nation’s transportation system. It contributes significantly to livelihood generation. Railways also promote national integration by linking diverse cultures and communities, while boosting tourism through improved accessibility to major destinations. 

Updated:Dec 10, 2025, 09:03 AM IST
Follow Us

India's Largest Railway Station

1/8
India's Largest Railway Station

Howrah Junction railway station, located in West Bengal, is widely considered India's largest railway station. 

Follow Us

India's Oldest Railway Station

2/8
India's Oldest Railway Station

Howrah Junction railway station is also one of the oldest railway stations in India. 

Follow Us

23 Platforms On Howrah Junction

3/8
23 Platforms On Howrah Junction

Howrah Junction railway station is an engineering marvel and has 23 platforms and handles over a million passengers every day, according to a press release of the Eastern Railways, dated August 19, 2025. 

Follow Us

History Of Howrah Junction

4/8
History Of Howrah Junction

Howrah Junction railway station has a rich history that dates back to the British rule in India. In 1854, it was founded by the East India Company. 

Follow Us

First Train On Howrah Junction

5/8
First Train On Howrah Junction

According to the release, o­n August 15, 1854, the first public train ran from the Howrah Junction railway station o­n the Howrah-Hooghly Main Line.

Follow Us

India's Busiest Railway Station

6/8
India's Busiest Railway Station

With 23 platforms, Howrah Junction railway station serves over o­ne million passengers daily. It is o­ne of the busiest train stations in the world.

Follow Us

Local Trains At Howrah Junction

7/8
Local Trains At Howrah Junction

Howrah Junction railway station operates 450 suburban local trains and 107 long-distance trains. 

Follow Us

Credits

8/8
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/Freepik 

Follow Us
largest railway stationHowrah Junction railway stationHowrah Junction
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
Meet Players Who Could Be Key Targets For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH At IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
Indian Air Force
IAF To Get 'Yashas' HJT-36 Trainer Jet For Training Pilots? HAL Jet Marks New Milestone
camera icon10
title
IPL
10 Overseas Players Who Could Fetch Big Money From RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH At IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Delhi Capitals
4 Openers Delhi Capitals Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Jonny Bairstow, Prithvi Shaw And...
camera icon8
title
World Most Beautiful Writing
World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting: Meet The Teenage Sensation Whose Class 8th Homework Left People In Awe, Honored By The Armed Forces Of This Country; She Is Not From India, She Is...