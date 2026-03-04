India's last road: Check its location, history, drive, and more; It is...
At the edge of the nation, the last stretch of road stands as a quiet reminder of connection. It winds through landscapes and reflects geography, history, and mire. For travelers, it marks the final point accessible by vehicle before nature takes over. Check details here:
India's last road
The stretch of National Highway (NH) 87 that goes from Rameswaram to Dhanushkodi and ends at Arichal Munai in the state of Tamil Nadu is considered the 'last road of India.'
Location
According to an NDTV report, the road is in the Ramanathapuram district, between the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean.
History
Dhanushkodi has a deep cultural significance. The NDTV report further stated that, according to the Ramayana, this is the sacred spot where Lord Rama and his army started the Rama Setu's construction.
Meanwhile, Dhanushkodi's history also has a dark chapter. In December of 1964, a cyclone hit the town, leading to widespread destruction, and following this, the area was reportedly declared uninhabitable.
Total Drive
According to a report by India Today, the total drive from Rameswaram to Dhanushkodi is around 20 km. From here, the last few kilometres lead to Arichal Munai.
Scenic route and...
The journey on this road is remarkable for reasons including the ocean on both sides and scenic views, as per reports.
Journey and accessibility
The NDTV report mentioned that the road is motorable and the drive ends at Arichal Munai, after which vehicular movement is not permitted.
