Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3023681https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/indias-last-road-check-its-location-history-drive-and-more-it-is-3023681
NewsPhotosIndia's last road: Check its location, history, drive, and more; It is...
photoDetails

India's last road: Check its location, history, drive, and more; It is...

At the edge of the nation, the last stretch of road stands as a quiet reminder of connection. It winds through landscapes and reflects geography, history, and mire. For travelers, it marks the final point accessible by vehicle before nature takes over. Check details here: 

(Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik)

Updated:Mar 04, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
Follow Us

India's last road

1/7
India's last road

The stretch of National Highway (NH) 87 that goes from Rameswaram to Dhanushkodi and ends at Arichal Munai in the state of Tamil Nadu is considered the 'last road of India.'

Follow Us

Location

2/7
Location

According to an NDTV report, the road is in the Ramanathapuram district, between the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean.

Follow Us

History

3/7
History

Dhanushkodi has a deep cultural significance. The NDTV report further stated that, according to the Ramayana, this is the sacred spot where Lord Rama and his army started the Rama Setu's construction. 

Meanwhile, Dhanushkodi's history also has a dark chapter. In December of 1964, a cyclone hit the town, leading to widespread destruction, and following this, the area was reportedly declared uninhabitable. 

Follow Us

Total Drive

4/7
Total Drive

According to a report by India Today, the total drive from Rameswaram to Dhanushkodi is around 20 km. From here, the last few kilometres lead to Arichal Munai. 

Follow Us

Scenic route and...

5/7
Scenic route and...

The journey on this road is remarkable for reasons including the ocean on both sides and scenic views, as per reports. 

Follow Us

Journey and accessibility

6/7
Journey and accessibility

The NDTV report mentioned that the road is motorable and the drive ends at Arichal Munai, after which vehicular movement is not permitted. 

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

Follow Us
India Roads
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Predicted Wicket-Keepers For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and...; Check full list
camera icon12
title
RCB
RCB Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt as openers; no place for Venkatesh Iyer, suspense over Yash Dayal
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 opening pairs
Meet Confirmed Openers of RR, RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, SRH for IPL 2026 - Check in pics
camera icon12
title
India predicted XI vs England 2026
India's predicted XI for T20 WC 2026 Semi-final vs England: Will Abhishek Sharma & Varun Chakravarthy be dropped? Any Chance For Kuldeep's inclusion? Know
camera icon11
title
Arjun Tendulkar
Arjun Tendulkar net worth in 2026: Inside his Rs 22,00,00,000 crore wealth, IPL salary and luxury lifestyle