Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2988087https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/indias-longest-beach-runs-along-bay-of-bengal-nearly-12-kilometers-also-known-as-worlds-second-longest-beach-it-is-2988087
NewsPhotosIndia's Longest Beach: Runs Along Bay Of Bengal, Nearly 12 Kilometers; Also Known As World's Second Longest Beach, It Is...
photoDetails

India's Longest Beach: Runs Along Bay Of Bengal, Nearly 12 Kilometers; Also Known As World's Second Longest Beach, It Is...

India is home to one of the longest beaches in the world, stretching for several kilometres along the Bay of Bengal. Known for its expansive shoreline, scenic views, and popularity, this beach holds significant geographical and cultural importance. It is recognised globally for its length, making it one of the world’s longest beaches and a notable natural landmark in the region.

Updated:Nov 22, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
Follow Us

India's Longest Beach

1/8
India's Longest Beach

Marina Beach in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, along the Bay of Bengal, is India’s longest and the world’s second longest beach.

Follow Us

Length Of Beach

2/8
Length Of Beach

According to the official website of the Chennai district, it is nearly 12 kilometers and extends from Beasant Nagar in the south to Fort St. George in the north. 

Follow Us

Renovation

3/8
Renovation

Chennai Marina Beach was renovated by Governor Mountstuart Elphinstone Grant Duff in the 1880s. 

Follow Us

Tourism

4/8
Tourism

Marina Beach is a widely popular tourist attraction, and it is accessible by buses, taxis, and two and three-wheelers.

Follow Us

Activities At Marina Beach

5/8
Activities At Marina Beach

Activities at Marina Beach for visitors include walking along the beach during sunrise and sunset. In the evening, the beach sees numerous stalls selling artifacts, showpieces, ethnic jewellery, and food. According to the website, flying kites and pony riding are also popular activities on this beach.

Follow Us

Going To Sea

6/8
Going To Sea

Going into the sea should be done under expert guidance, as the undercurrent is strong. (People are encouraged to be careful and adopt all recommended safety measures.)  

Follow Us

The Aquarium

7/8
The Aquarium

The aquarium and the Ice House are popular attractions on the Marina beach. 

Follow Us

Credits

8/8
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

Follow Us
chennai marina beachMarina beach
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
WPL 2026 Mega Auction
WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Date, Venue, Marquee Players, Retained Players, Available Purse, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
camera icon7
title
aircraft carrier
Countries With Highest Number Of Aircraft Carriers: THIS Nation On Top, Is India In List?
camera icon8
title
Delhi Capitals
4 Openers Delhi Capitals Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Jonny Bairstow, Prithvi Shaw And...
camera icon7
title
Dhurandhar Full Cast Reveal
Dhurandhar Cast Reveal, Real Vs Reel Names: Ranveer Singh Plays Ashok Chakra Awardee Major Mohit Sharma To Madhavan As NSA Ajit Doval - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Gaurav Khanna
Bigg Boss 19: What Is The Net Worth Of Highest Paid Contestant, Gaurav Khanna And His Wife, Akanksha Chamola - Check Who Earns More