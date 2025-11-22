India's Longest Beach: Runs Along Bay Of Bengal, Nearly 12 Kilometers; Also Known As World's Second Longest Beach, It Is...
India is home to one of the longest beaches in the world, stretching for several kilometres along the Bay of Bengal. Known for its expansive shoreline, scenic views, and popularity, this beach holds significant geographical and cultural importance. It is recognised globally for its length, making it one of the world’s longest beaches and a notable natural landmark in the region.
India's Longest Beach
Marina Beach in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, along the Bay of Bengal, is India’s longest and the world’s second longest beach.
Length Of Beach
According to the official website of the Chennai district, it is nearly 12 kilometers and extends from Beasant Nagar in the south to Fort St. George in the north.
Renovation
Chennai Marina Beach was renovated by Governor Mountstuart Elphinstone Grant Duff in the 1880s.
Tourism
Marina Beach is a widely popular tourist attraction, and it is accessible by buses, taxis, and two and three-wheelers.
Activities At Marina Beach
Activities at Marina Beach for visitors include walking along the beach during sunrise and sunset. In the evening, the beach sees numerous stalls selling artifacts, showpieces, ethnic jewellery, and food. According to the website, flying kites and pony riding are also popular activities on this beach.
Going To Sea
Going into the sea should be done under expert guidance, as the undercurrent is strong. (People are encouraged to be careful and adopt all recommended safety measures.)
The Aquarium
The aquarium and the Ice House are popular attractions on the Marina beach.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos