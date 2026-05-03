India's longest bridge: 9.15 km in length, can handle war tanks and earthquakes; Located on THIS river; Not in Tamil Nadu or Maharashtra
India’s longest bridge is the Bhupen Hazarika Setu. It was inaugurated by Narendra Modi on May 26, 2017, in Assam. Built over the Lohit River, it connects Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The 9.15-km bridge improves travel and boosts defence movement by allowing heavy vehicles, including tanks, near the India-China border.
India's longest bridge
The Bhupen Hazarika Setu, also known as the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, is India's longest bridge over water, stretching 9.15 kilometres across the Lohit River—a major tributary of the Brahmaputra. It was inaugurated on 26 May 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, transforming connectivity in India's northeast. (Image credit: ChatGPT image)
Where exactly is this bridge?
The Bhupen Hazarika Setu is located in Tinsukia district of Assam, connecting the village of Dhola in the south to Sadiya in the north. The bridge is about 540 km from Dispur and 300 km from Itanagar, and lies within 100 km of the India-China border. It links Assam directly with eastern Arunachal Pradesh. (Image credit: gemini)
Which states does it connect?
The Bhupen Hazarika Setu provides the first-ever permanent road connection between northern Assam and eastern Arunachal Pradesh. Before the bridge opened, people depended entirely on ferries—which stopped running during floods and after dark. Today, crossing takes roughly 30 minutes instead of six to eight hours. (Image credit: X/@Chopsyturvey)
How much time and distance does it save?
The bridge reduces travel time from 6 to 8 hours to around 30 minutes, replacing ferry dependence and cutting the distance between key routes by about 165 km. This reduction in travel also saves fuel worth an estimated Rs 10 lakh per day—a direct benefit to commuters, traders, and transporters in the region. (Image credit: freepik)
How long did it take to build?
Construction began in November 2011 under a public-private partnership, with an expected completion in 2015. Due to construction delays and cost overruns, the bridge's completion was pushed to 2017. The total project cost stood at Rs 2,056 crore, built under the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for the North East (SARDP-NE). (Image credit: freepik)
Built to handle war tanks and earthquakes
The bridge consists of 183 spans of 50 metres each, supported by 182 piers fitted with seismic buffers—built to withstand high-intensity earthquakes. It was also designed to carry 60-tonne main battle tanks like India's Arjun and T-72, enabling swift military movement near the India-China border—making it as strategic as it is civilian. (Image credit: freepik)
Who was Bhupen Hazarika?
The bridge is named after Bhupen Hazarika–a renowned singer, lyricist, and music composer from Assam. His birthplace was Sadiya, which is one of the terminal points of the bridge. Naming India's longest river bridge after him was a tribute to the man whose songs defined the soul of the northeast. (Image credit: freepik)
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