Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3043219https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/indias-longest-bridge-9-15-km-in-length-can-handle-war-tanks-and-earthquakes-located-on-this-river-not-in-tamil-nadu-or-maharashtra-3043219
NewsPhotosIndia's longest bridge: 9.15 km in length, can handle war tanks and earthquakes; Located on THIS river; Not in Tamil Nadu or Maharashtra
photoDetails

India's longest bridge: 9.15 km in length, can handle war tanks and earthquakes; Located on THIS river; Not in Tamil Nadu or Maharashtra

India’s longest bridge is the Bhupen Hazarika Setu. It was inaugurated by Narendra Modi on May 26, 2017, in Assam. Built over the Lohit River, it connects Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The 9.15-km bridge improves travel and boosts defence movement by allowing heavy vehicles, including tanks, near the India-China border. 

Updated:May 03, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
Follow Us

India's longest bridge

1/7
India's longest bridge

The Bhupen Hazarika Setu, also known as the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, is India's longest bridge over water, stretching 9.15 kilometres across the Lohit River—a major tributary of the Brahmaputra. It was inaugurated on 26 May 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, transforming connectivity in India's northeast. (Image credit: ChatGPT image)

Follow Us

Where exactly is this bridge?

2/7
longest bridge of india

The Bhupen Hazarika Setu is located in Tinsukia district of Assam, connecting the village of Dhola in the south to Sadiya in the north. The bridge is about 540 km from Dispur and 300 km from Itanagar, and lies within 100 km of the India-China border. It links Assam directly with eastern Arunachal Pradesh. (Image credit: gemini)

Follow Us

Which states does it connect?

3/7
longest bridge of india

The Bhupen Hazarika Setu provides the first-ever permanent road connection between northern Assam and eastern Arunachal Pradesh. Before the bridge opened, people depended entirely on ferries—which stopped running during floods and after dark. Today, crossing takes roughly 30 minutes instead of six to eight hours. (Image credit: X/@Chopsyturvey)

Follow Us

How much time and distance does it save?

4/7
India's longest bridge

The bridge reduces travel time from 6 to 8 hours to around 30 minutes, replacing ferry dependence and cutting the distance between key routes by about 165 km. This reduction in travel also saves fuel worth an estimated Rs 10 lakh per day—a direct benefit to commuters, traders, and transporters in the region. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

How long did it take to build?

5/7
India's longest bridge

Construction began in November 2011 under a public-private partnership, with an expected completion in 2015. Due to construction delays and cost overruns, the bridge's completion was pushed to 2017. The total project cost stood at Rs 2,056 crore, built under the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for the North East (SARDP-NE). (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

Built to handle war tanks and earthquakes

6/7
India's longest bridge

The bridge consists of 183 spans of 50 metres each, supported by 182 piers fitted with seismic buffers—built to withstand high-intensity earthquakes. It was also designed to carry 60-tonne main battle tanks like India's Arjun and T-72, enabling swift military movement near the India-China border—making it as strategic as it is civilian. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

Who was Bhupen Hazarika?

7/7
India's longest bridge

The bridge is named after Bhupen Hazarika–a renowned singer, lyricist, and music composer from Assam. His birthplace was Sadiya, which is one of the terminal points of the bridge. Naming India's longest river bridge after him was a tribute to the man whose songs defined the soul of the northeast. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us
India's longest bridgeDhola-Sadiya BridgeBhupen Hazarika Seturiver bridges in assam
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
world bizzare stories
Taal lake: The craziest wonder that shouldn’t exist
camera icon8
title
Raja Shivaji
Raja Shivaji: Who was Jiva Mahale? The real story behind Salman Khan’s cameo as Shivaji Maharaj's loyal warrior who saved him from Afzal Khan
camera icon6
title
World’s longest tiramisu
World’s longest tiramisu: OMG! It’s 1,445 feet in length, holds Guinness record; 100 chefs made it with 465 kg of sugar, 90,000 eggs, 152,000 biscuits
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 captains stats
Meet captains of MI, CSK, RCB, SRH, KKR, LSG, GT, PBKS, RR, DC and know their performances till now; This skipper has just 128 runs in 7 games - In pics
camera icon5
title
Technology
Instagram trending AI photos: 5 best prompts to recreate your ‘younger self’ and childhood memories