India's longest bridge: 9.15 km in length, can handle war tanks and earthquakes; Located on THIS river; Not in Tamil Nadu or Maharashtra

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The Bhupen Hazarika Setu is located in Tinsukia district of Assam, connecting the village of Dhola in the south to Sadiya in the north. The bridge is about 540 km from Dispur and 300 km from Itanagar, and lies within 100 km of the India-China border. It links Assam directly with eastern Arunachal Pradesh. (Image credit: gemini)