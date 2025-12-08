Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia's Longest Highway: Lets You Travel Across India, Runs Through 3,745 Kms And 11 States, Perfect For Road Trip; Check Historical Sites En-Route
India's Longest Highway: Lets You Travel Across India, Runs Through 3,745 Kms And 11 States, Perfect For Road Trip; Check Historical Sites En-Route

India's longest highway is a major roadway that spans a significant distance across the country, connecting multiple regions and serving as an important route for transportation and travel. Check out the details about India's longest highway:

Updated:Dec 08, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Name

National Highway (NH) 44 is the longest national highway in India. 

Distance

It runs for 3,745 kilometers and is the longest national highway in India. 

From Where To Where?

NH44 connects Srinagar to Kanyakumari, connecting the northern part of the country to the southern. 

The Historic Sites To Visit Via NH44

Here are some places you could visit while travelling via NH44: Delhi- Qutub Minar; Agra- Taj Mahal; Hyderabad- Charminar; Amritsar- Golden Temple; Madurai- Meenakshi Amman Temple; Kanyakumari- Thiruvalluvar Statue.

11 States

NH44 runs through 11 states they are Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Old Name

According to The Economic Times, NH44 is also known as the 'Old NH 7'. Before being named NH44, it was known by various names in different parts of India. It was formed by merging seven older highways- NH 1A, NH 1, NH 2, NH 3, NH 75, NH 26, and NH 7.

World Rank

According to NDTV, NH44 ranks 22nd in the longest highways globally. 

Credits

