India's Longest Highway: Lets You Travel Across India, Runs Through 3,745 Kms And 11 States, Perfect For Road Trip; Check Historical Sites En-Route
India's longest highway is a major roadway that spans a significant distance across the country, connecting multiple regions and serving as an important route for transportation and travel. Check out the details about India's longest highway:
Name
National Highway (NH) 44 is the longest national highway in India.
(Source: Zee Media Bureau)
Distance
It runs for 3,745 kilometers and is the longest national highway in India.
(Photo Credit: Representational Image/Freepik)
From Where To Where?
NH44 connects Srinagar to Kanyakumari, connecting the northern part of the country to the southern.
(Photo Credit: Representational Image/Freepik)
The Historic Sites To Visit Via NH44
Here are some places you could visit while travelling via NH44: Delhi- Qutub Minar; Agra- Taj Mahal; Hyderabad- Charminar; Amritsar- Golden Temple; Madurai- Meenakshi Amman Temple; Kanyakumari- Thiruvalluvar Statue.
(Source: Zee Media Bureau)
11 States
NH44 runs through 11 states they are Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.
(Photo Credit: Representational Image/Freepik)
Old Name
According to The Economic Times, NH44 is also known as the 'Old NH 7'. Before being named NH44, it was known by various names in different parts of India. It was formed by merging seven older highways- NH 1A, NH 1, NH 2, NH 3, NH 75, NH 26, and NH 7.
(Photo Credit: Representational Image/Freepik)
World Rank
According to NDTV, NH44 ranks 22nd in the longest highways globally.
(Photo Credit: Representational Image/Freepik)
