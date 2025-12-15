Advertisement
India's Longest River: Runs For 2,000+ kms, Travels Through 5 States; Indus, Brahmaputra Or Ganga, Which Is It?

Rivers play a vital role in sustaining life and supporting ecosystems. They provide water for drinking, irrigation, and industries, helping agriculture and local economies thrive. Rivers also shape landscapes, support biodiversity, and serve as important transportation routes. Beyond their practical uses, they hold cultural, historical, and spiritual significance for communities, often forming the center of traditions, rituals, and social life. Check India's longest river: 
Updated:Dec 15, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
Name Of India's Longest River

1/7
Name Of India's Longest River

The longest river in India is considered the holy Ganga, which originates from the Gangotri Glacier in the Himalayas and holds much importance for the country. 

Stretch

2/7
Stretch

According to a report of The Times of India, the Ganga River flows roughly 2,525 kilometres across India and merges into the Bay of Bengal. 

Tributaries

3/7
Tributaries

According to the official information, the Yamuna, the Ramganga, the Ghaghra, the Gandak, the Kosi, the Mahananda, and the Sone are the important tributaries of the Ganga. 

Rivers Chambal and Betwa are the important sub-tributaries, which join the Yamuna before it meets the Ganga. 

Indus's Stretch In India

4/7
Indus's Stretch In India

The stretch of the Indus River in India is shorter than that of the Ganga River. Despite its smaller length within the nation, the Indus holds significant importance in India.

Ganga River's Importance

5/7
Ganga River's Importance

The Ganga River is important not only for its practical uses but also as a site for various religious and cultural practices.

5 States

6/7
5 States

The Ganga River flows through five Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

