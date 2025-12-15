India's Longest River: Runs For 2,000+ kms, Travels Through 5 States; Indus, Brahmaputra Or Ganga, Which Is It?
Name Of India's Longest River
The longest river in India is considered the holy Ganga, which originates from the Gangotri Glacier in the Himalayas and holds much importance for the country.
Stretch
According to a report of The Times of India, the Ganga River flows roughly 2,525 kilometres across India and merges into the Bay of Bengal.
Tributaries
According to the official information, the Yamuna, the Ramganga, the Ghaghra, the Gandak, the Kosi, the Mahananda, and the Sone are the important tributaries of the Ganga.
Rivers Chambal and Betwa are the important sub-tributaries, which join the Yamuna before it meets the Ganga.
Indus's Stretch In India
The stretch of the Indus River in India is shorter than that of the Ganga River. Despite its smaller length within the nation, the Indus holds significant importance in India.
Ganga River's Importance
The Ganga River is important not only for its practical uses but also as a site for various religious and cultural practices.
5 States
The Ganga River flows through five Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.
