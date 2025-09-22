India's Longest Train Route: 4 Days, 9 States, 4189 Km, 50+ Stations And Stunning Views – Any Guesses? It's…
Train journeys in India are more than just a mode of transport — they are a cultural experience. Many tourists prefer travelling via railways for the experience. With one of the largest rail networks in the world, Indian Railways connects cities, villages, landscapes, and everything in between. Here's India's longest train route:
Journey In An Indian Train
From the nostalgic clatter of wheels to the chai vendors on every station, a train ride in India is truly a full experience. Life unfolds through the window — green fields, remote towns, rivers, and even people waving as the train passes by.
Longest Train Route
Vivek Express, which runs from Dibrugarh, Assam, to Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, is considered the train with the longest route in India.
Time
The train runs for 4 days covering the distance between Dibrugarh and Kanyakumari.
Distance Covered
The distance covered by Vivek Express (Train number 22504) is 4189 Km.
States
According to reports, the train runs through nine states in its four-day running status.
Stops
Vivek Express, between Dibrugarh and Kanyakumari, makes 59 stops.
Train Journey In India
Train travel in India is also deeply diverse — it caters to every class and budget, from local passenger trains to luxury trains.
Credits
