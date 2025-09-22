Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2963204https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/indias-longest-train-route-4-days-9-states-4189-km-50-stations-and-stunning-views-any-guesses-its-2963204
NewsPhotosIndia's Longest Train Route: 4 Days, 9 States, 4189 Km, 50+ Stations And Stunning Views – Any Guesses? It's…
photoDetails

India's Longest Train Route: 4 Days, 9 States, 4189 Km, 50+ Stations And Stunning Views – Any Guesses? It's…

Train journeys in India are more than just a mode of transport — they are a cultural experience. Many tourists prefer travelling via railways for the experience. With one of the largest rail networks in the world, Indian Railways connects cities, villages, landscapes, and everything in between. Here's India's longest train route: 

Updated:Sep 22, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Journey In An Indian Train

1/8
Journey In An Indian Train

From the nostalgic clatter of wheels to the chai vendors on every station, a train ride in India is truly a full experience. Life unfolds through the window — green fields, remote towns, rivers, and even people waving as the train passes by. 

Follow Us

Longest Train Route

2/8
Longest Train Route

Vivek Express, which runs from Dibrugarh, Assam, to Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, is considered the train with the longest route in India.

Follow Us

Time

3/8
Time

The train runs for 4 days covering the distance between Dibrugarh and Kanyakumari. 

Follow Us

Distance Covered

4/8
Distance Covered

The distance covered by Vivek Express (Train number 22504) is 4189 Km. 

Follow Us

States

5/8
States

According to reports, the train runs through nine states in its four-day running status. 

Follow Us

Stops

6/8
Stops

Vivek Express, between Dibrugarh and Kanyakumari, makes 59 stops. 

Follow Us

Train Journey In India

7/8
Train Journey In India

Train travel in India is also deeply diverse — it caters to every class and budget, from local passenger trains to luxury trains.

Follow Us

Credits

8/8
Credits

Photo Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik

Follow Us
India's longest train routeLongest Train journey in Indiacountry's longest train route
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
RCB
4 Players RCB Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal And...
camera icon9
title
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
Meet All Captains Of Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur To Alyssa Healy, Check Full List
camera icon7
title
navratri 2025
Navratri 2025: Celebrities Who Rocked Regal Looks - See Who Might Steal The Show In 2025
camera icon8
title
UPSC Success Story
Meet Young Woman Who Conquered UPSC Twice To Become IAS Officer; Her Name Is…
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For September 22- 28: Feeling Stuck, Restless, Or Ignored; Check What Numbers Say