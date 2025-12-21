Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2998408https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/indias-longest-train-route-travels-from-northeast-to-south-in-4-days-covering-9-states-and-4189-km-its-route-is-2998408
NewsPhotosIndia's Longest Train Route: Travels From Northeast To South In 4 Days, Covering 9 States, And 4189 Km; Its Route Is...
photoDetails

India's Longest Train Route: Travels From Northeast To South In 4 Days, Covering 9 States, And 4189 Km; Its Route Is...

India's Longest Train Route: Railways play a vital role in India’s social, economic, and cultural life, serving as the backbone of the country’s transportation system. They connect remote villages with major cities, enabling the movement of millions of passengers and vast quantities of goods every day. Beyond mobility, India’s rail network also contributes significantly to economic growth, disaster relief, and strategic connectivity, making it an indispensable part of the nation’s development.

Updated:Dec 21, 2025, 09:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Name

1/7
Name

Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari Vivek Express is the longest train journey of Indian Railways, which runs from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu. 

Follow Us

4 Days

2/7
4 Days

According to an official press release, dated January 1, 2023, the train runs for four days covering the distance between Dibrugarh and Kanyakumari. 

Follow Us

Distance Covered

3/7
Distance Covered

Vivek Express covered 4189 kilometers of distance in its journey. 

Follow Us

Coaches In Vivek Express

4/7
Coaches In Vivek Express

According to the official statement, the train comprises 22 coaches (1 AC Two Tier, 4 AC Three Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 3 General Seating, 1 Pantry Car, and 2 Power-cum-Luggage Rakes).

Follow Us

50+ Halts

5/7
50+ Halts

Vivek Express has 59 halts across its route. 

Follow Us

First Started In...

6/7
First Started In...

The first service of Vivek Express started on November 19, 2011. 

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik

Follow Us
India's longest train routeindian railways news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Best Impact Player Options For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
camera icon12
title
Chennai Super Kings
CSK's Predicted Playing XI And Impact Player For IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead, Sanju Samson-Ayush Mhatre As Openers, Dewald Brevis At No.5 Spot, MS Dhoni To Bat At...
camera icon7
title
Christmas 2025
Christmas Day Gifts 2025: 7 Unique Ideas To Surprise Your Loved Ones Before THIS Year Ends
camera icon9
title
Christmas 2025
Christmas 2025 Celebrity Style Guide: From Alia Bhatt To Nitanshi Goel, Steal Festive Fashion Inspo From Bollywood Divas
camera icon8
title
Pana Devi Godara
Meet 94-Year-Old Woman Who Proves Age Is Just a Number, Wins 4 Gold Medals at Asian Masters Athletics Championship– Know All About Her