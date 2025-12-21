India's Longest Train Route: Travels From Northeast To South In 4 Days, Covering 9 States, And 4189 Km; Its Route Is...
India's Longest Train Route: Railways play a vital role in India’s social, economic, and cultural life, serving as the backbone of the country’s transportation system. They connect remote villages with major cities, enabling the movement of millions of passengers and vast quantities of goods every day. Beyond mobility, India’s rail network also contributes significantly to economic growth, disaster relief, and strategic connectivity, making it an indispensable part of the nation’s development.
Name
Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari Vivek Express is the longest train journey of Indian Railways, which runs from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu.
4 Days
According to an official press release, dated January 1, 2023, the train runs for four days covering the distance between Dibrugarh and Kanyakumari.
Distance Covered
Vivek Express covered 4189 kilometers of distance in its journey.
Coaches In Vivek Express
According to the official statement, the train comprises 22 coaches (1 AC Two Tier, 4 AC Three Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 3 General Seating, 1 Pantry Car, and 2 Power-cum-Luggage Rakes).
50+ Halts
Vivek Express has 59 halts across its route.
First Started In...
The first service of Vivek Express started on November 19, 2011.
Credits
