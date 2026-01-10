photoDetails

english

India's Most Dangerous Road: Carved into towering cliffs, the Hindustan–Tibet Highway is not a road you simply drive on. It is a true test of nerve. Often referred to as India’s most dangerous road and one of the world’s most treacherous routes in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur Valley. This 480-kilometre stretch through Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur Valley keeps drivers on edge at every turn. Narrow paths cling to rocky walls, sharp bends appear without warning, and deep valleys lie just inches away, often with no guardrails at all. Landslides at spots like Malling Nallah can bring the journey to a halt in seconds, especially during the monsoon.

Known for frequent landslides and narrow, bumpy stretches, the road pushes even the most experienced drivers to their limits. During the monsoon, rockfalls and sudden closures are common, and a single mistake can mean staring straight into the valley below.