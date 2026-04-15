India's most literate state: Not Mizoram, Kerala, Karnataka, or Tripura; Hint - It has 5 national parks

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Most Literate State of India: India has a very diverse population, with most of the states having different languages and culture. The education curriculum also differs in many states. Despite the fact that the respective governments have been working towards increasing their literacy rates. When it comes to being the most literate state in India, Kerala has been surpassed by a comparatively smaller state Himachal Pradesh. Notably, Himachal has emerged as the most literate state of India, while Andhra Pradesh and Bihar rank as the least literate states of India. These states has literacy rate well above the national average of 80.9%