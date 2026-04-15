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NewsPhotosIndia's most literate state: Not Mizoram, Kerala, Karnataka, or Tripura; Hint - It has 5 national parks
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India's most literate state: Not Mizoram, Kerala, Karnataka, or Tripura; Hint - It has 5 national parks

Most Literate State of India: India has a very diverse population, with most of the states having different languages and culture. The education curriculum also differs in many states. Despite the fact that the respective governments have been working towards increasing their literacy rates. When it comes to being the most literate state in India, Kerala has been surpassed by a comparatively smaller state Himachal Pradesh. Notably, Himachal has emerged as the most literate state of India, while Andhra Pradesh and Bihar rank as the least literate states of India. These states has literacy rate well above the national average of 80.9%

Updated:Apr 15, 2026, 05:37 PM IST
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Himachal Pradesh

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Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is currently ranked first with around 99.3% literacy rate. It was declared fully literate in September 2025. Despite being small in size, Himachal Pradesh has five Himalayan national parks and holds the record for world's highest cricket ground in Chail. (Image: Freepik)

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Mizoram ranks second

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Mizoram ranks second

Mizoram has recorded the second-most highest literacy rate in India at 98.2%. According to the government, the state achieved success with strong school attendance, active community involvement and effective government programmes. Mizoram’s population is around 12 lakhs. (Image: Freepik)

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Lakshadweep ranks 3rd

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Lakshadweep ranks 3rd

Lakshadweep has achieved a literacy rate of 97.3%. The island prioritised easy access to schools, targeted government initiatives and encouraged strong local participation to achieve the milestone. (Image: Freepik)

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Nagaland 4th

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Nagaland 4th

With 95.7% literacy rate, Nagaland ranks fourth in the segment. Nagaland has become the second north-eastern state to have a high literacy rate. (Image: Freepik)

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Tripura at number 5

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Tripura at number 5

Tripura, yet another northeastern state, ranks fifth with 95.6% literacy rate. Despite geographical challenges, the state has prioritised enrolment in schools, expanded adult literacy programmes and pushed for women’s education.  (Image: Freepik)

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Kerala at 6th position

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Kerala at 6th position

Once India’s most literate state, Kerala has now been ranked 6th with 95.3% literacy. Long-standing policies around free and compulsory education have played a key role in Kerala’s education.  (Image: Freepik)

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Meghalaya ranks 7th

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Meghalaya ranks 7th

Northeastern state Meghalaya has achieved a literacy rate of 94.2%. The key factors behind the improvement are school attendance and growing awareness around education. (Image: Freepik)

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Chandigarh ranks 8th

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Chandigarh ranks 8th

Chandigarh, with a literacy rate of 93.7%, ranks 8th on the list. It benefits from strong urban infrastructure and access to quality education. 

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Literacy rateMizoramHimachal PradeshKerala
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