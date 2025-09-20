India's Most Luxurious Train: From Royal Suites To Exquisite Meals; Check Route and Fare, Its Name Is…
A luxurious train would offer a comfortable and relaxing way to travel. The seats are spacious, the coaches are well-designed, and the atmosphere is calm. Passengers can enjoy good food, clean surroundings, and scenic views through large windows. Meet Maharajas' Express; India's Most Luxurious Train:
Name
The Maharajas’ Express is considered to be one of the most luxurious trains in the world.
Awards
According the official website of The Maharajas' Express, it secured the "World's Leading Luxury Train" award at the World Travel Awards for seven consecutive years from 2012 to 2018.
Fare
The fare of the journey depends on various factors, including the package, and the prices are subject to change.
This train tariff also includes the butler service, paramedic services, guided off-tour excursions, and more.
(Note: You can check the exact fare on the official website.)
Route
According to the official website of the Maharaja Express, the train runs on four different circuits covering around 10 destinations spread across the regions of North-West and Central India, mainly centered around Rajasthan.
The four itineraries are:
1- Heritage of India (6 Nights/7 Days): Mumbai – Udaipur – Jodhpur – Bikaner – Jaipur – Ranthambore and Fatehpur Sikri – Agra and Delhi
2- Indian Panorama (6 Nights/7 Days): Delhi – Jaipur – Ranthambore and Fatehpur Sikri Agra – Orchha and Khajuraho – Varanasi – Delhi
3. The Indian Splendour (6 Nights/ 7 Days): Delhi – Agra – Ranthambore – Jaipur – Bikaner – Jodhpur – Udaipur – Mumbai
4. Treasures of India (3 Nights/4 Days) Delhi – Agra – Ranthambore – Jaipur – Delhi
Facilities
Some of the facilities available on this train are:
- Meals from various cuisines. - Accommodation with a choice of cabins. - Sightseeing at destinations with an entrance fee. - Paramedic on board.
Restaurants To Cabins
This train offers everything from fine restaurants to deluxe cabins. It’s designed for comfort, with spaces to relax.
Credits
Photo Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos