Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2918612https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/indias-most-profitable-train-not-vande-bharat-or-shatabdi-this-richest-train-tops-railway-revenue-charts-with-rs-1760666339-annually-2918612
NewsPhotosIndia's Most Profitable Train: Not Vande Bharat Or Shatabdi, THIS Richest Train Tops Railway Revenue Charts With Rs 1,76,06,66,339 Annually
photoDetails

India's Most Profitable Train: Not Vande Bharat Or Shatabdi, THIS Richest Train Tops Railway Revenue Charts With Rs 1,76,06,66,339 Annually

Most Profitable Train: Indian Railways ranks among the largest rail networks globally, transporting over 20 million passengers daily. With more than 13,452 trains running across the country each day, it plays a crucial role in powering nationwide connectivity and transportation.

Updated:Jun 19, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
Follow Us

India Railway

1/7
India Railway

Trains such as the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, along with mail express and passenger trains, operate across India’s vast rail network. But with such high demand, which train is the most profitable among all?

Follow Us

Who Tops Railway Revenue Charts

2/7
Who Tops Railway Revenue Charts

Rajdhani trains lead in revenue generation for Indian Railways, particularly on high-demand routes. 

Follow Us

India's Most Profitable Train

3/7
India's Most Profitable Train

Bangalore Rajdhani Express with Train No. 22692, running between Hazrat Nizamuddin and KSR Bengaluru, is the most profitable train.

Follow Us

Bangalore Rajdhani Express

4/7
Bangalore Rajdhani Express

Reportedly, in FY 2022–23, the Bangalore Rajdhani Express earned Rs 1,76,06,66,339 from approx 509,510 passengers.

Follow Us

Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express

5/7
Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express

The third spot goes to the Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, which operates between New Delhi and Dibrugarh, generating approximately Rs 1,26,29,09,697 in revenue for Indian Railways. 

Follow Us

Second Most Profitable

6/7
Second Most Profitable

On the other hand, the Sealdah Rajdhani Express with Train No. 12314, ranked as the second most profitable train, generating approximately Rs 1,28,81,69,274 in revenue during the fiscal year 2022–23. This train connects Kolkata in West Bengal to the national capital, New Delhi.

 

Follow Us

India's Rail Network

7/7
India's Rail Network

India's Rail network is one of the largest in the world with over 20 million people travelling every day across the country.

(All Images: freepik.com/ RailMinIndia)

Follow Us
Indian RailwaysRailwayRichest TrainMost Profitable Train
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
highest earning athletes 2025
Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2025: Not Messi Or Tyson Fury, THIS Player Tops The List With Impressive Net Worth, Was Once Expelled From School, Now Earns In Millions, He Is...
camera icon8
title
Jalebi health benefits
7 Sweet And Surprising Health Benefits Of Your Favorite Jalebi
camera icon8
title
Rainy Season Habits
7 Rainy Season Habits That Could Be Dangerous For You
camera icon10
title
QS World University Rankings 2026
QS University Rankings 2026: Check List Of Top 10 Universities In The World
camera icon8
title
Business Success Story Success Story
Meet Man Who Once Surpassed Ambani, Adani & Tata In Wealth—Now Lives In Rented Flat Due To….
NEWS ON ONE CLICK