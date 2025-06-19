India's Most Profitable Train: Not Vande Bharat Or Shatabdi, THIS Richest Train Tops Railway Revenue Charts With Rs 1,76,06,66,339 Annually
Most Profitable Train: Indian Railways ranks among the largest rail networks globally, transporting over 20 million passengers daily. With more than 13,452 trains running across the country each day, it plays a crucial role in powering nationwide connectivity and transportation.
India Railway
Trains such as the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, along with mail express and passenger trains, operate across India’s vast rail network. But with such high demand, which train is the most profitable among all?
Who Tops Railway Revenue Charts
Rajdhani trains lead in revenue generation for Indian Railways, particularly on high-demand routes.
India's Most Profitable Train
Bangalore Rajdhani Express with Train No. 22692, running between Hazrat Nizamuddin and KSR Bengaluru, is the most profitable train.
Bangalore Rajdhani Express
Reportedly, in FY 2022–23, the Bangalore Rajdhani Express earned Rs 1,76,06,66,339 from approx 509,510 passengers.
Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express
The third spot goes to the Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, which operates between New Delhi and Dibrugarh, generating approximately Rs 1,26,29,09,697 in revenue for Indian Railways.
Second Most Profitable
On the other hand, the Sealdah Rajdhani Express with Train No. 12314, ranked as the second most profitable train, generating approximately Rs 1,28,81,69,274 in revenue during the fiscal year 2022–23. This train connects Kolkata in West Bengal to the national capital, New Delhi.
India's Rail Network
India's Rail network is one of the largest in the world with over 20 million people travelling every day across the country.
(All Images: freepik.com/ RailMinIndia)
Trending Photos