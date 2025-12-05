Advertisement
India's Most Unique Temples - From Shocking High Altitudes To Submerged In Sea - Check Locations, Names, And More

India is home to some of the most fascinating and unique temples in the world. These sacred spaces stand out not just for their religious significance, but for their extraordinary architecture, intricate carvings, and unusual designs. Some temples are built in rare shapes, others are located in breathtaking natural settings like atop hills, near waterfalls, or even inside caves. Check some of India's most unique temples:

Updated:Dec 05, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
Many temples in the country showcase creative use of materials, stunning sculptures, and mesmerising artwork that reflect India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

(Photo Credit: Representative Image/ Freepik)

Amarnathji Cave (Jammu and Kashmir)

According to the official website of the Anantnag district, the Amarnathji cave is situated at Mount Amarnath, whose altitude is about 5,486m above sea level. The shrine of Amarnathji is situated about 48 kilometers from Pahalgam. Notably, due to the height, the cave is covered with snow for most of the year, and thus, the entrance is accessible only for a short period in the summer.

(Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Umananda Temple (Assam)

The Umananda temple is located on Peacock Island and is situated in the middle of the River Brahmaputra. This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to the Kamrup Metropolitan District website, the only way to reach this temple is to board ferries and motor launches available at the Umananda Ghat. 

(Photo Credit: Representative Image/ Freepik)

Stambheshwar Mahadev Temple (Gujarat)

Stambheshwar Mahadev Temple is located in Gujarat's Kavi Kamboi and is also known as the disappearing Shiva Temple. The unique location that sets it apart from other temples is that it gets completely submerged during high tide. According to TOI, the temple re-emerges after the tide recedes. 

(Photo Credit: Representative Image/ Freepik)

Tungnath Temple (Uttarakhand)

According to the official Uttarakhand Tourism website, Tungnath Temple is known as the world's highest Shiva Temple. It is located at an altitude of around 3,680 metres.

(Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Dholkal Ganesh Temple (Chhattisgarh)

Dholkal Ganesh Temple is located 3000 feet high in the Bailadila Mountain ranges in Dantewada district. Here, a 3-foot beautiful stone idol of Lord Ganesha is believed to be made during the Naga dynasty. 

(Photo Credit: District Dantewada website) 

Credits

All Photos Credit: Mentioned along with slides 

(This slide's Photo Credit: Representative Image/ Freepik)

