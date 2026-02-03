India's must-visit hill stations: From Uttarakhand to Tamil Nadu - Plan your next trip | Check 7 destinations
Indian hill stations: India is home to some of the most breathtaking hill stations, offering serene landscapes, pleasant weather, and a perfect escape from city life. From the misty mountains of Uttarakhand to the rolling hills of Tamil Nadu, each destination has its own charm. Check the full list here:
Hill station destinations
Before you pack your bags, make sure to check the best time to visit and current weather conditions to make the most of your trip.
(Note- all photos credit mentioned within the slide)
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Darjeeling is known for its calm hills and misty surroundings. It is ideal for a relaxing and rejuvenating visit. Check the weather before planning your trip.
(Tea workers return home after their daily work near Mirik lake in Darjeeling District, Image Source: File Photo/IANS)
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Ooty offers serene landscapes and a pleasant climate, which travellers enjoy. Make sure to check the best season and weather conditions.
(Ooty Mountain Hill Railway toy train, Image Source: File Photo/ANI)
Nainital, Uttarakhand
Nainital is surrounded by hills and lakes, making it a peaceful retreat. Plan the visit according to the weather for the best experience.
(Cloudy weather in Nainital, Image Source: File Photo/ANI)
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Manali is famous for its cool climate and scenic beauty. Check the time and weather before travelling.
(A view of mountains and the town covered in a white blanket of snow after fresh snowfall, in Manali in January 2026, Image Source: File Photo/ANI)
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Tawang is nestled in a picturesque region, offering peace and charm. Always consider the weather and season before visiting.
(Tourists gather at Nuranang Falls, also known as Jang Falls or Bong Bong Falls, in Tawang; Image Source: File Photo/IANS)
Mussoorie, Uttarakhand
Mussoorie is known for its misty hills and calm environment.
(Image: File photo of heavy snowfall in Mussoorie; Credit: IANS)
Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar offers beautiful landscapes and a peaceful atmosphere all year round. Always check the weather before planning a visit, and research which time is best for planning a trip.
(Image Source: File Photo/IANS)
