India's must-visit hill stations: From Uttarakhand to Tamil Nadu - Plan your next trip | Check 7 destinations
India's must-visit hill stations: From Uttarakhand to Tamil Nadu - Plan your next trip | Check 7 destinations

Indian hill stations: India is home to some of the most breathtaking hill stations, offering serene landscapes, pleasant weather, and a perfect escape from city life. From the misty mountains of Uttarakhand to the rolling hills of Tamil Nadu, each destination has its own charm. Check the full list here: 

Updated:Feb 03, 2026, 10:07 AM IST
Hill station destinations

Hill station destinations

Before you pack your bags, make sure to check the best time to visit and current weather conditions to make the most of your trip.

(Note- all photos credit mentioned within the slide)

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling is known for its calm hills and misty surroundings. It is ideal for a relaxing and rejuvenating visit. Check the weather before planning your trip.

(Tea workers return home after their daily work near Mirik lake in Darjeeling District, Image Source: File Photo/IANS)

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty offers serene landscapes and a pleasant climate, which travellers enjoy. Make sure to check the best season and weather conditions.

(Ooty Mountain Hill Railway toy train, Image Source: File Photo/ANI)

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Nainital is surrounded by hills and lakes, making it a peaceful retreat. Plan the visit according to the weather for the best experience.

(Cloudy weather in Nainital, Image Source: File Photo/ANI) 

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali is famous for its cool climate and scenic beauty. Check the time and weather before travelling.

(A view of mountains and the town covered in a white blanket of snow after fresh snowfall, in Manali in January 2026, Image Source: File Photo/ANI)

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang is nestled in a picturesque region, offering peace and charm. Always consider the weather and season before visiting.

(Tourists gather at Nuranang Falls, also known as Jang Falls or Bong Bong Falls, in Tawang; Image Source: File Photo/IANS)

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Mussoorie is known for its misty hills and calm environment. 

(Image: File photo of heavy snowfall in Mussoorie; Credit: IANS)

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar offers beautiful landscapes and a peaceful atmosphere all year round. Always check the weather before planning a visit, and research which time is best for planning a trip.

(Image Source: File Photo/IANS) 

