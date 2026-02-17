India's new fastest train: 120 kmph top speed, route, distance, and more | Check
India's new fastest train: Railways remain the backbone of India’s transport network, carrying millions of passengers across the country every day. As cities expand and economic activity intensifies, faster and more efficient rail infrastructure has become critical. Modern high-speed trains are transforming intercity mobility and also reshaping patterns of trade, employment, and urban growth. Check details of Meerut Metro here:
Top Speed
The Meerut Metro will reportedly reach a top speed of 120 km/hr. The metro will run alongside Namo Bharat trains on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) infrastructure.
Distance covered
The 21-km journey from Meerut South to Modipuram will be covered in around half an hour.
Stations and Stoppage
The Meerut Metro will have 13 stations across the 23-km corridor. Notably, the interchanges with Namo Bharat trains will reportedly be available at Meerut South, Begumpul, Shatabdi Nagar, and Modipuram stations.
Benefits
The train's connectivity from Meerut’s main markets to Delhi is expected to boost trade prospects, and travel to the national capital will become easier.
Specially-abled passengers
Provisions will be available at stations and in trains for specially-abled passengers.
Coaches
The train will have three coaches with 2×2 seating and 175 seats. More than 700 passengers will be able to travel at the same time.
Interior and Safety
The train will have modern interiors with grab handles for standing passengers. It will feature 100 per cent design and manufacturing in India.
Safety features including emergency alarm, a talk-back system, and evacuation equipment.
Credits
All Photos Credit: NCRTC
