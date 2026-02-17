Advertisement
India's new fastest train: 120 kmph top speed, route, distance, and more | Check

India's new fastest train: Railways remain the backbone of India’s transport network, carrying millions of passengers across the country every day. As cities expand and economic activity intensifies, faster and more efficient rail infrastructure has become critical. Modern high-speed trains are transforming intercity mobility and also reshaping patterns of trade, employment, and urban growth. Check details of Meerut Metro here: 

 

Updated:Feb 17, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
Top Speed

Top Speed

The Meerut Metro will reportedly reach a top speed of 120 km/hr. The metro will run alongside Namo Bharat trains on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) infrastructure.

Distance covered

Distance covered

The 21-km journey from Meerut South to Modipuram will be covered in around half an hour.

Stations and Stoppage

Stations and Stoppage

The Meerut Metro will have 13 stations across the 23-km corridor. Notably, the interchanges with Namo Bharat trains will reportedly be available at Meerut South, Begumpul, Shatabdi Nagar, and Modipuram stations.

Benefits

Benefits

The train's connectivity from Meerut’s main markets to Delhi is expected to boost trade prospects, and travel to the national capital will become easier. 

Specially-abled passengers

Specially-abled passengers

Provisions will be available at stations and in trains for specially-abled passengers.

Coaches

Coaches

The train will have three coaches with 2×2 seating and 175 seats. More than 700 passengers will be able to travel at the same time.

Interior and Safety

Interior and Safety

The train will have modern interiors with grab handles for standing passengers. It will feature 100 per cent design and manufacturing in India. 

Safety features including emergency alarm, a talk-back system, and evacuation equipment.

Credits

Credits

All Photos Credit: NCRTC

India's fastest trainMeerut Metro
