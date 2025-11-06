photoDetails

India is home to a unique natural wonder — the only active volcano in the entire country, located in the remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Unlike other volcanic sites around the world, this one stands out for its rare activity in an otherwise stable region. Though not widely known to the public, it has drawn the attention of scientists and geologists for years due to its fascinating eruptions and geological significance. Set against the backdrop of pristine waters and isolated beauty, this volcano holds a fiery chapter in India’s natural history.