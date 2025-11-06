India's Only Active Volcano: Located In Andaman And Nicobar Islands; Check History And Name
India is home to a unique natural wonder — the only active volcano in the entire country, located in the remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Unlike other volcanic sites around the world, this one stands out for its rare activity in an otherwise stable region. Though not widely known to the public, it has drawn the attention of scientists and geologists for years due to its fascinating eruptions and geological significance. Set against the backdrop of pristine waters and isolated beauty, this volcano holds a fiery chapter in India’s natural history.
Name
Barren Island is known as India’s only active volcano.
Location
Barren Island is reportedly located nearly 140 km away from Port Blair by sea.
Habitat
It is reportedly unhabituated.
Area
The total area of Barren Island is 8.34 sq km, and the nearest habitation is Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island) and Narcondam Island, both nearly 140-150 km from Barren Island.
First Eruption
According to data available with the Andaman and Nicobar administration, the first eruption at Barren Island took place in 1787, followed by mild eruptions in 1991, 2005, 2017, and 2022.
Recent Eruptions
Minor volcanic eruptions were noticed twice in a span of eight days at Barren Island, officials had informed.
Data of Eruption
According to the officials, the volcano erupted on September 13 and 20, but the eruptions were minor.
