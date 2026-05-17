India's only drive-in beach, where you can legally drive directly into the Ocean

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Over the years, this unique geography has birthed a vibrant automotive playground. In the early mornings and late afternoons, the beach transforms into a dynamic showcase of local car culture. Vintage jeeps, polished Royal Enfields, and modified sports cars can be seen cruising parallel to the tide, their chrome reflecting the shifting colors of the Indian sky. It has become a rite of passage for road trippers across South India, drawing enthusiasts who want nothing more than to capture that perfect, cinematic shot of their vehicle kicking up sea spray against a setting sun. (Image: IANS)