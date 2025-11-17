photoDetails

Dong, a tiny village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, holds a special title—it’s the very first place in India to see the sunrise. Nestled at 1,240 meters above sea level, this remote settlement sits where the Lohit River meets its tributary, the Sati. Discovered in 1999, Dong is surrounded by the towering Himalayas and lies close to the borders of China and Myanmar, adding to its charm and significance.