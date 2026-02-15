Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3017076https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/indias-passport-rank-climbs-to-75th-position-in-henley-index-2026-visa-free-access-to-56-countries-one-more-nation-added-check-3017076
NewsPhotosIndia's passport rank climbs to 75th position in Henley Index 2026: Visa-free access to 56 countries - one more nation added | Check
photoDetails

India's passport rank climbs to 75th position in Henley Index 2026: Visa-free access to 56 countries - one more nation added | Check

India's passport rank: India's passport has climbed to the 75th position in the Henley Passport Index for February 2026. ANI reported, citing Gulf News, that the rank is up from 85th last year and 80th at the start of 2026. This marks a climb of 10 spots, reflecting enhanced global mobility for Indian citizens. 

Updated:Feb 15, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Access to...

1/7
Access to...

Indian citizens can now access 56 countries visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival.

Follow Us

Henley Index

2/7
Henley Index

The Henley Index, as per ANI, assesses nearly 200 passports against 227 destinations, awarding points only for true visa-free travel, visa-on-arrival, visitor permits, or basic eTAs, while pre-approved visas or full e-visas score zero.

Follow Us

Who is at top?

3/7
Who is at top?

Singapore leads the 2026 rankings with access to 192 countries. 

Follow Us

Other countries' ranks

4/7
Other countries' ranks

Japan and South Korea at 187, Sweden and the UAE at 186, and several European nations in the 185-184 range. The United States stands at 10th with 179 destinations.

Follow Us

One additional destination

5/7
One additional destination

Indian passport holders reportedly gained one additional destination in February compared to January's total of 55, with The Gambia back to the list.

Follow Us

January list

6/7
January list

The January dip to 55 nations was a result of policy changes in Iran and Bolivia, which removed them from India's visa-free or visa-on-arrival categories. 

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Information: ANI inputs 

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/Freepik 

Follow Us
India passport rankIndia Visa
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Maha Shivaratri 2026
Maha Shivaratri 2026: From Meditation to Shiv–Parvati Love, 10 AI prompts to create divine spiritual images
camera icon7
title
rajasthan royals
7 captains to lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL history: Shane Warne, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and...; check full list
camera icon7
title
retirement planning
Planning for retirement? Avoid these 7 costly money mistakes many Indians make
camera icon9
title
Most Visited Countries
World's most visited countries: Top 10 nations where tourists love to visit; Is India one of them? Check full list
camera icon12
title
Valentine's Day 2026
From 'Tu Hi Hai to Iktara': 10 underrated bollywood romantic songs to share with your loved ones this Valentine’s Day