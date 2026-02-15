India's passport rank climbs to 75th position in Henley Index 2026: Visa-free access to 56 countries - one more nation added | Check
India's passport rank: India's passport has climbed to the 75th position in the Henley Passport Index for February 2026. ANI reported, citing Gulf News, that the rank is up from 85th last year and 80th at the start of 2026. This marks a climb of 10 spots, reflecting enhanced global mobility for Indian citizens.
Indian citizens can now access 56 countries visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival.
Henley Index
The Henley Index, as per ANI, assesses nearly 200 passports against 227 destinations, awarding points only for true visa-free travel, visa-on-arrival, visitor permits, or basic eTAs, while pre-approved visas or full e-visas score zero.
Who is at top?
Singapore leads the 2026 rankings with access to 192 countries.
Other countries' ranks
Japan and South Korea at 187, Sweden and the UAE at 186, and several European nations in the 185-184 range. The United States stands at 10th with 179 destinations.
One additional destination
Indian passport holders reportedly gained one additional destination in February compared to January's total of 55, with The Gambia back to the list.
January list
The January dip to 55 nations was a result of policy changes in Iran and Bolivia, which removed them from India's visa-free or visa-on-arrival categories.
