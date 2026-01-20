photoDetails

english

3008485

Imagine 72 rockets launched in coordinated salvos, saturating targets across a square kilometer with high-explosive warheads. This is India's Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL), an indigenous system developed by DRDO that has strengthened the Indian Army's artillery along borders with China and Pakistan. Designed to replace Soviet-era systems, Pinaka delivers rapid, overwhelming firepower with modern guided precision, enabling effective strikes against troop concentrations and artillery positions while incorporating advanced shoot-and-scoot tactics.