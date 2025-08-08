photoDetails

India’s railway network is one of the largest in the world, with numerous stations in different locations, connecting remote villages to bustling cities by train. It is the lifeline of the nation, carrying millions of passengers daily. Railway stations are the biggest pillars of the rail network, and some have unique excellence. From historic architectural marvels like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to engineering feats like Gorakhpur’s world’s longest platform, they showcase diversity, heritage, and progress. Together, they reflect India’s unity, cultural richness, and commitment to connectivity.