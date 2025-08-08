Advertisement
India's Rail Gems: Unveiling 7 Unique Stations, Including One Step From The Arabian Sea

India’s railway network is one of the largest in the world, with numerous stations in different locations, connecting remote villages to bustling cities by train. It is the lifeline of the nation, carrying millions of passengers daily. Railway stations are the biggest pillars of the rail network, and some have unique excellence. From historic architectural marvels like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to engineering feats like Gorakhpur’s world’s longest platform, they showcase diversity, heritage, and progress. Together, they reflect India’s unity, cultural richness, and commitment to connectivity.

 

Updated:Aug 08, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
Kanyakumari Railway

1/7
Kanyakumari Railway

Kanyakumari Railway Station is located in Tamil Nadu and is one of the railway stations situated very close to the sea, just 1 kilometre from Kanyakumari Beach. It is the last railway station in South India. (Image: Meta AI)

New Delhi Railway Station

2/7

New Delhi Railway Station plays a vital role in connecting the national capital with various states and cities. This station is also known as the highest earner in the 2023–24 fiscal year. (Image: ANI)

Dudhsagar Railway Station

3/7

This railway station is located near the famous Dudhsagar Falls in the Sonaulim area of India. It serves as a crucial point for both passengers and goods, connecting various parts of Goa and beyond. The station boasts enormous natural beauty, attracting not only travellers but also featuring in movies like Chennai Express. (Image: Social Media/ X)

Ghum Railway Station

4/7

Ghum Railway Station is located in West Bengal at an altitude of approximately 2,258 meters (7,407 feet), is the highest railway station in India. It is part of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as noted in current affairs. (Image: Pixabay)

Gorakhpur Junction

5/7

Gorakhpur Junction is located in Uttar Pradesh and holds the record for the world’s longest railway platform, measuring about 1.3 km in length. (Image: Social Media/ X)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

6/7

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, located in Mumbai, Maharashtra, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, famous for its stunning Victorian Gothic architecture. (Image: UNESCO website)

Howrah Junction

7/7

Howrah Junction, located in West Bengal near the Hooghly River, is considered one of the busiest railway stations, with 23 platforms. It is also known for its historic architecture. (Image: Eastern Railway Official site)

