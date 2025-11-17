India's Railway Station With NO Name, But It Does Exist! Only One Passenger Train Stops Here; It Is Located In THIS State
There exists a truly mysterious railway station in India—one that has no official nameboard at all. To most travelers speeding past, it looks like nothing more than a quiet halt in the middle of nowhere. Yet, it’s very real. Locals know the spot well, but for outsiders it feels almost mythical: a station that appears on maps, but not on signboards.
No Identity?
Despite its lack of identity, this railway station with no name continues to serve a small community, proving that even a station without a name can still hold an important place in people’s everyday journeys.
Place
According to several media reports, there is a railway station that is located in the Bardhaman district of West Bengal that has not had a name since 2008. Notably, it came into existence in the same year.
Why No Name?
The reason that there is no name for this railway station stems from a dispute between the residents of two villages.
Reports suggest that while brainstorming a name for the station, the villagers from both Raina and Rainagar disagreed, leading to the station having no name.
However, it is noteworthy that it was once called 'Rainagar'.
The Only Train?
Several trains pass through this station daily, but only the Bankura Masagram passenger train stops.
Station's Closed On...
According to a News18 report, the railway station is closed on Sundays.
Unforgettable Even With No Name!
In the end, this nameless station stands as a quiet reminder that not every place needs a label to matter. Its mystery only adds to its charm, making it a small but unforgettable piece of railway lore.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
