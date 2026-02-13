India's spooky railway stations: Haunted tales, 4 places, and more | Check names
India's haunted railway stations: India has several railway stations that are often linked to spooky legends and mysterious tales. Over the years, locals and travellers have shared stories that add to their eerie reputation.
India's spooky railway stations
Check the list of India's haunted railway stations here:
Begunkodor Station, West Bengal
Begunkodor railway station is a small station known for its unique local stories. Although it was reopened after years of closure, the tales persist.
Barog Station, Himachal Pradesh
Barog railway station is located in Himachal Pradesh, and there are eerie stories related to the location, according to reports.
Naini Station, Uttar Pradesh
Naini railway station, located near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, is also known for the haunted tales linked to it, according to The Times of India.
Chittoor Station, Andhra Pradesh
According to reports, Chittoor railway station in Andhra Pradesh is linked to several haunted tales.
Tales and more
While some may dismiss these as myths, the intrigue continues around the tales.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos