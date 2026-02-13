Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3016662https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/indias-spooky-railway-stations-haunted-tales-4-places-and-more-check-names-3016662
NewsPhotosIndia's spooky railway stations: Haunted tales, 4 places, and more | Check names
photoDetails

India's spooky railway stations: Haunted tales, 4 places, and more | Check names

India's haunted railway stations: India has several railway stations that are often linked to spooky legends and mysterious tales. Over the years, locals and travellers have shared stories that add to their eerie reputation. 

Updated:Feb 13, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
Follow Us

India's spooky railway stations

1/7
India's spooky railway stations

Check the list of India's haunted railway stations here:

Follow Us

Begunkodor Station, West Bengal

2/7
Begunkodor Station, West Bengal

Begunkodor railway station is a small station known for its unique local stories. Although it was reopened after years of closure, the tales persist.

Follow Us

Barog Station, Himachal Pradesh

3/7
Barog Station, Himachal Pradesh

Barog railway station is located in Himachal Pradesh, and there are eerie stories related to the location, according to reports. 

Follow Us

Naini Station, Uttar Pradesh

4/7
Naini Station, Uttar Pradesh

Naini railway station, located near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, is also known for the haunted tales linked to it, according to The Times of India.

Follow Us

Chittoor Station, Andhra Pradesh

5/7
Chittoor Station, Andhra Pradesh

According to reports, Chittoor railway station in Andhra Pradesh is linked to several haunted tales. 

Follow Us

Tales and more

6/7
Tales and more

While some may dismiss these as myths, the intrigue continues around the tales.

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik

Follow Us
haunted railway stations in IndiaSpooky Railway Stations
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
onscreen rivalries
Akshay Kumar vs Saif Ali Khan to Ranbir Kapoor vs Yash: Bollywood’s biggest upcoming on-screen rivalries
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Why is it called a petrol pump and not a diesel pump? Explained simply
camera icon7
title
ISL
ISL 2025-26 season: Key dates, teams, venues, format, live streaming - All you need to know
camera icon11
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission arrears: How much will Level 1-5 staff get? Several fitment factor combination shows likely payouts of Rs 3-9 lakh
camera icon10
title
IPL vs PSL money comparison 2026
IPL vs PSL: Pakistan Super League's highest-paid cricketer earns less than IPL's uncapped player Prashant Veer