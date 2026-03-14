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NewsPhotosIndia's state with highest number of railway stations - More than 1,000 stations, it is not Rajasthan or West Bengal, it is...
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India's state with highest number of railway stations - More than 1,000 stations, it is not Rajasthan or West Bengal, it is...

Indian Railways is one of the largest railway networks in the world. It plays a crucial role in connecting different parts of India. It serves as the backbone of the country’s transportation system. Check India's state with highest number of railway stations: 

Updated:Mar 14, 2026, 10:13 AM IST
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Indian Railways

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Indian Railways

The vast network connects major cities, small towns, and remote villages. It supports the movement of both passengers and goods, making it an essential part of India’s economic and social infrastructure.

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Importance

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Importance

The Indian Railways supports trade and commerce by moving large volumes of freight across the country. It also enables affordable and efficient travel, thus helping millions of people commute for work, education, and tourism every day.

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Which state?

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Which state?

According to reports, Uttar Pradesh is known to be the state with the highest number of railway stations in India. 

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How many railway stations

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How many railway stations

According to several media reports, Uttar Pradesh has more than 1,000 railway stations that serve thousands of passengers every day.

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Prayagraj Junction

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Prayagraj Junction

Prayagraj Junction is among the key railway stations in the state and handles thousands of passengers daily.

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Uttar Pradesh

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Uttar Pradesh

Indian Railways also records massive passenger footfall, making it one of the busiest rail systems. Apart from passenger services, the Indian Railways is also a major employer and supports the livelihoods of thousands of workers.

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

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Indian Railways network Indian Railways
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