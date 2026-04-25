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NewsPhotosIndia's state with highest number of rivers: More than 30? it is not Madhya Pradesh or Uttarakhand, it is...
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India's state with highest number of rivers: More than 30? it is not Madhya Pradesh or Uttarakhand, it is...

India’s vast river network forms the backbone of its geography, economy, and culture. Spread across plains, mountains, and plateaus, these water systems sustain agriculture, support livelihoods, and provide drinking water. Beyond this, rivers hold deep spiritual and historical significance. Check the state with the highest number of rivers:

Updated:Apr 25, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
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Name

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Name

Uttar Pradesh is widely regarded as the Indian state with the highest number of rivers flowing through it. Its vast plains and location in northern India make it a hub for multiple rivers.

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Major Rivers

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Major Rivers

Some of the most prominent rivers flowing through Uttar Pradesh include the Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara, and more. These rivers are not only vital water sources but also play a central role in agriculture and religious practices.

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How many rivers

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How many rivers

According to media reports, the number of rivers flowing through Uttar Pradesh exceeds 30. This extensive river network includes both major rivers and their tributaries.

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Cities

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Cities

Several cities in Uttar Pradesh are famous for their ghats built along riverbanks. Varanasi is globally known for its spiritual ghats along the Ganga, while Prayagraj is renowned for the sacred confluence of rivers. 

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Taj Mahal and Yamuna

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Taj Mahal and Yamuna

The iconic Taj Mahal stands on the banks of the Yamuna River in Agra. The river enhances the monument’s aesthetic appeal.

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Significance of rivers

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Significance of rivers

Rivers in Uttar Pradesh are lifelines for millions of people, supporting agriculture, drinking water supply, and livelihoods. Beyond their economic value, they hold deep cultural and religious significance.

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

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Indian riversUttar Pradesh rivers
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