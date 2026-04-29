Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3042165https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/indias-top-5-destinations-to-visit-in-may-2026-mountain-recharge-to-cultural-experience-check-full-list-3042165
NewsPhotosIndia's top 5 destinations to visit in May 2026: Mountain recharge to cultural experience - Check full list
photoDetails

India's top 5 destinations to visit in May 2026: Mountain recharge to cultural experience - Check full list

Summer vacations are the perfect time to take a break from routine and explore new destinations, whether it’s to escape the heat or immerse yourself in unique cultural experiences. With schools closed and travel conditions favourable, many people plan trips to cooler regions like the mountains or scenic hill stations, while others seek vibrant cities rich in history and tradition. Check India's top 6 destinations to visit in May 2026:

(Note: Ahead of travelling, check weather forecasts, hotel bookings, and other essential arrangements to ensure a safe and hassle-free journey.)

 

Updated:Apr 29, 2026, 09:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Manali

1/7
Manali

A popular hill station known for pleasant weather and adventure activities. It’s ideal for both relaxation and exploring Himachal's local culture.

Follow Us

Leh-Ladakh

2/7
Leh-Ladakh

Famous for its breathtaking landscapes, monasteries, and unique culture. Perfect for those seeking both serenity and a cultural deep dive.

Follow Us

Darjeeling

3/7
Darjeeling

Known for its tea gardens, colonial charm, and views of the Himalayas, Darjeeling offers a refreshing climate along with a rich cultural blend.

Follow Us

Ooty

4/7
Ooty

Ooty is a cool retreat with gardens, lakes, and a relaxed colonial-era vibe.

Follow Us

Shillong

5/7
Shillong

Shillong is known for its cool climate, waterfalls, and vibrant local culture.

Follow Us

Summer vacation

6/7
Summer vacation

A well-planned summer getaway can not only offer relaxation but also an opportunity to reconnect with nature, discover local cuisines, and experience diverse cultures.

(Note: Ahead of travelling, check weather forecasts, hotel bookings, and other essential arrangements to ensure a safe and hassle-free journey.)

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Magnific 

Follow Us
Best Places to Visit In India SummerIndia Summers
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Income tax return
ITR Filing 2026: Key income tax deadlines for salaried individuals, pensioners, freelancers and others
camera icon7
title
Silk Smitha
Who am I? Married at 14, abused by in-laws, worked as a domestic help, actress became 'India's one of the most popular sex symbols of 80s-90s'
camera icon10
title
Latest South Indian Releases
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT/Theatrical releases this week: Patriot to Raakaasa
camera icon10
title
Numerology horoscope today
Numerology Horoscope Prediction Today, April 29, 2026: Miscommunication can arise, stay mindful
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope today, April 29, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, Let go of negativity