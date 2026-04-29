India's top 5 destinations to visit in May 2026: Mountain recharge to cultural experience - Check full list
Summer vacations are the perfect time to take a break from routine and explore new destinations, whether it’s to escape the heat or immerse yourself in unique cultural experiences. With schools closed and travel conditions favourable, many people plan trips to cooler regions like the mountains or scenic hill stations, while others seek vibrant cities rich in history and tradition. Check India's top 6 destinations to visit in May 2026:
(Note: Ahead of travelling, check weather forecasts, hotel bookings, and other essential arrangements to ensure a safe and hassle-free journey.)
Manali
A popular hill station known for pleasant weather and adventure activities. It’s ideal for both relaxation and exploring Himachal's local culture.
Leh-Ladakh
Famous for its breathtaking landscapes, monasteries, and unique culture. Perfect for those seeking both serenity and a cultural deep dive.
Darjeeling
Known for its tea gardens, colonial charm, and views of the Himalayas, Darjeeling offers a refreshing climate along with a rich cultural blend.
Ooty
Ooty is a cool retreat with gardens, lakes, and a relaxed colonial-era vibe.
Shillong
Shillong is known for its cool climate, waterfalls, and vibrant local culture.
Summer vacation
A well-planned summer getaway can not only offer relaxation but also an opportunity to reconnect with nature, discover local cuisines, and experience diverse cultures.
(Note: Ahead of travelling, check weather forecasts, hotel bookings, and other essential arrangements to ensure a safe and hassle-free journey.)
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Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Magnific
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