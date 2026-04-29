India's top 5 destinations to visit in May 2026: Mountain recharge to cultural experience - Check full list

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Summer vacations are the perfect time to take a break from routine and explore new destinations, whether it’s to escape the heat or immerse yourself in unique cultural experiences. With schools closed and travel conditions favourable, many people plan trips to cooler regions like the mountains or scenic hill stations, while others seek vibrant cities rich in history and tradition. Check India's top 6 destinations to visit in May 2026:

(Note: Ahead of travelling, check weather forecasts, hotel bookings, and other essential arrangements to ensure a safe and hassle-free journey.)