Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2973643https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/indias-top-5-haunted-railway-stations-that-will-send-shivers-down-your-spine-bengals-platform-tops-the-list-2973643
NewsPhotosIndia's Top 5 Haunted Railway Stations That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine; Bengal's Platform Tops The List
photoDetails

India's Top 5 Haunted Railway Stations That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine; Bengal's Platform Tops The List

Haunted Railway Stations Of India: Have you ever felt a chill in the air while waiting for a train late at night? India’s railway stations, steeped in history and mystery, have long been the backdrop for chilling tales and unexplained happenings. From whispers of restless spirits to ghostly figures wandering deserted platforms, these stations have earned a reputation for the paranormal. In this post, we journey through five of India’s most haunted railway stations, delving into the eerie legends and spine-tingling stories that surround them.

Updated:Oct 18, 2025, 05:33 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Begunkodor Station, West Bengal

1/8
1. Begunkodor Station, West Bengal

Tucked away in the forests of West Bengal, Begunkodor Station boasts a scenic setting, but it is far from serene. Locals believe the station is haunted by the spirit of a woman in a white saree, seen wandering the tracks at night. After several station staff reportedly fled due to supernatural sightings, the station was shut down for years. Though it eventually reopened, tales of strange occurrences continue to unsettle those who pass through.

Follow Us

2. Ludhiana Station, Punjab

2/8
2. Ludhiana Station, Punjab

Ludhiana Station in Punjab carries its own share of ghost stories. It is said to be haunted by a woman who died tragically on the platform. Travelers and railway workers alike have spoken of mysterious cries and fleeting apparitions, particularly during the quiet hours of the night, lending the station an eerie atmosphere that lingers even in daylight.

Follow Us

3. Barog Station, Himachal Pradesh

3/8
3. Barog Station, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled amidst the scenic hills of Himachal Pradesh, Barog Station conceals a sombre past. The haunting is linked to Colonel Barog, the British engineer who oversaw the tunnel’s construction. Legend has it he took his own life here, and since then, the tunnel near the station has been associated with ghostly sightings. Some claim to have seen a lone figure roaming the shadows, presumed to be the Colonel himself.

Follow Us

4. Naini Station, Uttar Pradesh

4/8
4. Naini Station, Uttar Pradesh

Situated near Allahabad and close to the sacred Ganga River, Naini Station has long been linked with the supernatural. According to local accounts, ghostly figures appear on full moon nights, pacing the platforms before vanishing into thin air. The station’s solemn history and spiritual location contribute to its haunted reputation.

Follow Us

5. Chittoor Station, Andhra Pradesh

5/8
5. Chittoor Station, Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor Station, too, is believed to be the site of lingering spirits. The most well-known tale speaks of a woman killed on the tracks, whose cries are said to echo late into the night. Both passengers and staff have reported a sense of unease, especially after dark, as though unseen eyes are always watching.

Follow Us

Why Are Railway Stations Linked To Paranormal?

6/8
Why Are Railway Stations Linked To Paranormal?

Many of India’s railway stations were established during turbulent periods and have witnessed countless tragedies, accidents, loss, and even moments of heroism. These emotional imprints are thought to leave behind an energy that endures through time. The blend of historic architecture and decay adds to their mystique, turning ordinary stations into stages for the uncanny.

Follow Us

Ghostly Encounters That Live On

7/8
Ghostly Encounters That Live On

Tales of paranormal sightings have been passed down through generations, with many stories centered around familiar figures, like the woman in white at Begunkodor. Each account adds a layer to the folklore, feeding into a tradition where every strange noise or unexplained movement tells a story from long ago.

Follow Us

Safety Precautions

8/8
Safety Precautions

If you're intrigued by these eerie tales and wish to visit these haunted locations, do so responsibly. Always travel in a group, preferably during daylight hours, and respect local customs and beliefs. Following safety guidelines ensures you enjoy the experience without putting yourself at risk.

India’s haunted railway stations are more than just transit points; they are places where history, tragedy, and folklore meet, creating an atmosphere that’s as captivating as it is chilling. Whether you're a skeptic or a believer, one thing is certain: these stations hold secrets that continue to haunt the tracks of time.

Follow Us
haunted railway stations in IndiaGhost Stories IndiaIndian paranormal locationsBegunkodor haunted stationBarog ghost tunnelSpooky Railway Stationsparanormal railway stories Indiahaunted travel destinations IndiaIndian ghost legendssupernatural sightings railway stationsscary train stations Indiarailway ghost storiesHaunted places in Indiaghost encounters at stationscreepy railway stations India
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Shark Tank India
Meet Mohit Yadav: Shark Tank India’s New Judge, Minimalist Founder & Gold Medalist CA With AIR 26 — Check His STAGGERING Net Worth
camera icon6
title
Diwali 2025
Diwali 2025: Kriti Sanon To Janhvi Kapoor, 5 Celeb-Approved Sarees To Inspire Your Festive Wardrobe
camera icon8
title
haunted railway stations in India
India's Top 5 Haunted Railway Stations That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine; Bengal's Platform Tops The List
camera icon13
title
Diwali 2025
Diwali 2025 Financial Forecast: Investment And Spending Tips For All 12 Zodiacs
camera icon12
title
weekly numerology
Weekly Career & Finance Numerology Horoscope For October 20 - 26: Success, Money, And Growth Tips For Numbers 1 To 9