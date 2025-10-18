8 / 8

If you're intrigued by these eerie tales and wish to visit these haunted locations, do so responsibly. Always travel in a group, preferably during daylight hours, and respect local customs and beliefs. Following safety guidelines ensures you enjoy the experience without putting yourself at risk.

India’s haunted railway stations are more than just transit points; they are places where history, tragedy, and folklore meet, creating an atmosphere that’s as captivating as it is chilling. Whether you're a skeptic or a believer, one thing is certain: these stations hold secrets that continue to haunt the tracks of time.