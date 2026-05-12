India's top 7 scuba diving spots: Not just Andaman, you can do it on mainland too? Details
Scuba diving offers a profound gateway to exploring the Earth’s hidden treasures in the underwater world. It is a technical sport that combines physical agility with serene observation, allowing divers to experience marine life like vibrant coral reefs. Whether on the remote islands or the vast Indian coastline, the sport could provide a unique sense of tranquility.
(Note: It is recommended that travelers verify the ideal season for their visit in advance to ensure the best experience.)
Andaman
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands remain one of India’s favourite diving destinations, characterised by clear waters and an extraordinary variety of marine life. Sites here are famous for coral walls that host various forms of marine life. Keep in mind that peak season travel and multiple boat transfers can significantly affect the overall budget and travel time.
Dwarka, Gujarat
Diving in Dwarka offers a blend of marine exploration and archaeological intrigue. The waters reveal diverse aquatic species. It is a unique spot where the thrill of the dive is heightened by the historical significance. Ahead of planning a trip, factor in the potential for weather changes.
Puducherry
Puducherry is a primary diving hub on India’s coast, known for its unique underwater topography. Divers can explore a series of sites. The region provides a distinct cultural backdrop. Before planning a trip, check local reports to ensure the trip fits within a clear-water window and plan the budget accordingly as well.
Lakshadweep
Lakshadweep is a pristine location where the waters are clear. As one of the most secluded spots in India, it offers a diving experience, and the remote nature of the place ensures that the underwater environment remains largely untouched. Notably, the entry permits and limited flight connectivity could affect the budget of the trip, so plan accordingly.
Goa
Goa offers an accessible entry point into scuba diving, with Grande Island being one of the most popular site for travel enthusiasts. The ease of access could make it a good experience. The last-minute pricing during the tourist rush could affect the budget of the trip.
Kerala
In Kerala, Kovalam is reportedly another location where travellers can experience clear waters. The underwater landscape features various marine life. A well-planned and thoroughly informed trip planning could be beneficial.
Karnataka
Commonly referred to as "Pigeon Island," Netrani is an island that offers scuba diving. A trip to Netrani Island should be planned in advance to ensure a hassle-free vacation.
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Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
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