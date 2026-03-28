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NewsPhotosIndia's top beach destinations: From Puducherry to Odisha - What should be on a travel enthusiast's checklist
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India's top beach destinations: From Puducherry to Odisha - What should be on a travel enthusiast's checklist

India offers a diverse range of beach experiences, from coastal hubs to island retreats. Each destination brings its own charm, culture, and beauty, making it ideal for different kinds of travellers. Check India's top beach destinations: 

Updated:Mar 28, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
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Goa

1/7
Goa

A popular destination known for its lively atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy beachside, cultural experiences, and scenic sunsets. It attracts both domestic and international tourists. Make plans after carefully checking the weather forecast and peak travel seasons for a smooth experience.

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Kerala

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Kerala

A serene coastal region offering palm-lined shores. Make plans after carefully checking the weather forecast and local travel advisories beforehand.

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Puducherry

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Puducherry

Visitors can enjoy quiet walks and local cuisine. Make plans after carefully checking the weather forecast and seasonal conditions before travelling.

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Andaman and Nicobar Islands

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Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An island destination offering clear waters and pristine beaches. It is perfect for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers. Make plans after carefully checking the weather forecast and travel permissions to ensure a hassle-free trip.

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Diu

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Diu

A coastal destination that offers an escape away from crowded tourist spots. Make plans after carefully checking the weather forecast and transport availability in advance.

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Odisha

6/7
Odisha

It offers a mix of popular beaches and hidden gems. Visitors can explore local traditions alongside coastal views. Make plans after carefully checking the weather forecast and tide conditions for a safe and enjoyable visit.

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

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