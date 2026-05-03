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NewsPhotosIndia's top hill station destinations: From West Bengal to Kerala - Plan your 2026 summer vacation
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India's top hill station destinations: From West Bengal to Kerala - Plan your 2026 summer vacation

India's hill station destinations: A vacation at a hill station offers the perfect escape from the chaos of city life, blending cool climates and scenic landscapes. However, a successful trip to a hill station requires careful planning, including budgeting for seasonal price variations, checking weather forecasts, preparing for travel disruptions in hilly terrain, and booking reliable lodging in advance.

Updated:May 03, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
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Manali, Himachal Pradesh

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Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali is one of India’s most famous hill stations. Nestled in Himachal Pradesh, it offers a mix of serene landscapes and thrilling adventures. Plan the trip carefully by checking weather forecasts (especially snowfall and road closures), budgeting for peak-season price surges, and booking lodging well in advance.

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Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

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Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's Shimla charms visitors with its architecture, Mall Road, and scenic journey. Its pleasant climate make it a popular destination among families. Be mindful of overcrowding during peak seasons, confirm hotel bookings early, and account for fluctuating weather.

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Darjeeling, West Bengal

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Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling in West Bengal is famed for its tea gardens, scenic views, and the iconic Darjeeling Railway. The town’s charm, combined with the misty hills, creates a unique travel experience. Weather should be taken into account while planning the itinerary and ensuring reliable accommodation bookings.

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Ooty, Tamil Nadu

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Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty, Tamil Nadu, is famous for its botanical gardens, lake, and cool climate. Its lush greenery and colonial charm make it a famous summer escape. Plan the stay and travel, check weather conditions, and manage your expenses.

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Nainital, Uttarakhand

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Nainital, Uttarakhand

Nainital, Uttarakhand, is surrounded by forested hills, offering boating and stunning viewpoints. Its proximity to Delhi makes it a convenient weekend getaway for people planning a trip from the National Capital Region (NCR). Monitor weather updates and secure lodging early to avoid last-minute hassles.

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Munnar, Kerala

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Munnar, Kerala

Kerala's Munnar is for those seeking peace, nature walks, and scenic drives. Monsoon can disrupt travel, so check forecasts, weather conditions, plan your budget wisely, and book safe, well-reviewed accommodations in advance.

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Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Magnific 

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