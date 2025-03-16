NewsPhotosIndia's Trailblazing Women: Firsts In Education, Politics And Beyond India's Trailblazing Women: Firsts In Education, Politics And Beyond
India's Trailblazing Women: Firsts In Education, Politics And Beyond
Indian women have achieved remarkable feats throughout history. From the time of independence to the present, Indian women have played a key role in shaping history. Take a look at the quiz below to test your knowledge about the “First” Indian women who have achieved greatness in various fields. Here are ten questions to explore.
First Miss Universe from India
Sushmita Sen
First Indian woman to fly an aircraft
Sarla Thakral becomes the first Indian woman to fly an aircraft.
First female teacher of India
Savitribai Phule
Who was the first woman to serve as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha?
Meira Kumar
Who was the first woman to become a CM in India?
Sucheta Kriplani, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh
Who was the first woman astronaut of India?
Kalpana Chawla
Who was the first woman to climb Mount Everest?
Bachendri Pal
Who was the first woman to win the Bharat Ratna.
Indira Gandhi
