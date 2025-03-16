photoDetails

India's Trailblazing Women: Firsts In Education, Politics And Beyond

Indian women have achieved remarkable feats throughout history. From the time of independence to the present, Indian women have played a key role in shaping history. Take a look at the quiz below to test your knowledge about the “First” Indian women who have achieved greatness in various fields. Here are ten questions to explore.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Mar 16, 2025, 12:28 PM IST

First Miss Universe from India 1 / 8 Sushmita Sen

First Indian woman to fly an aircraft 2 / 8 Sarla Thakral becomes the first Indian woman to fly an aircraft.

First female teacher of India 3 / 8 Savitribai Phule

Who was the first woman to serve as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha? 4 / 8 Meira Kumar

Who was the first woman to become a CM in India? 5 / 8 Sucheta Kriplani, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

Who was the first woman astronaut of India? 6 / 8 Kalpana Chawla

Who was the first woman to climb Mount Everest? 7 / 8 Bachendri Pal