India's Trailblazing Women: Firsts In Education, Politics And Beyond
India's Trailblazing Women: Firsts In Education, Politics And Beyond

Indian women have achieved remarkable feats throughout history. From the time of independence to the present, Indian women have played a key role in shaping history. Take a look at the quiz below to test your knowledge about the “First” Indian women who have achieved greatness in various fields. Here are ten questions to explore.

Updated:Mar 16, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
First Miss Universe from India

First Miss Universe from India

Sushmita Sen

First Indian woman to fly an aircraft

Sarla Thakral becomes the first Indian woman to fly an aircraft.

 

 

First female teacher of India

Savitribai Phule

Who was the first woman to serve as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha?

Meira Kumar

Who was the first woman to become a CM in India?

Sucheta Kriplani, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

Who was the first woman astronaut of India?

Kalpana Chawla

Who was the first woman to climb Mount Everest?

Bachendri Pal

Who was the first woman to win the Bharat Ratna.

Indira Gandhi

