photoDetails

english

2994981

While the world focuses on India's fighter jets and tanks, a silent force operates beneath the surface, literally. India has built a devastating network of underground weapons, submarine-launched missiles, and secret strategic systems that can reach any adversary before they even know what hit them. From nuclear submarines prowling ocean depths to missiles hidden in mountain tunnels, India's hidden arsenal is designed for one purpose: ensuring enemies think twice before provocation. Pakistan and China know these weapons exist, but their exact locations and full capabilities remain classified mysteries that keep rival war rooms awake at night.