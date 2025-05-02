Indo-Pak Tension: Do Nuclear Bombs Expire? What Is Their Destruction Range?

photoDetails

english

2894582

Indo-Pak Tension: As tensions flare once again between India and Pakistan following the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, Pakistani leaders are continuously threatening India with their nuclear bomb capabilities. Statements from Pakistani officials, including their defense minister, have reignited global anxiety around the nuclear capabilities of both countries. But amid the political posturing, a critical question often goes unasked: Do nuclear bombs remain dangerous forever? Or do they lose their power over time? Here’s a deep dive into the lifespan, reliability, and evolving threat of nuclear weapons in today’s world.