Influential Women Who Changed the World

Throughout history, many remarkable women have made significant contributions that changed the world. From advocating for education and women's rights to breaking barriers in politics, entertainment, and environmental activism, these influential women have left an indelible mark on society. Here are some of the most inspiring women who have shaped our world

Updated:Feb 18, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
Michelle Obama

 First African American First Lady of the U.S., championed health, education, and military families. Her memoir Becoming inspired millions.

 

Malala Yousafzai

Survived a Taliban assassination attempt and became the youngest Nobel Prize laureate, advocating for girls' education globally.

Wangari Maathai

 First African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize for her environmental work in Kenya and founder of the Green Belt Movement.

Oprah Winfrey

 Media mogul and philanthropist, used her platform to address issues like poverty, education, and women's rights.

 

Amelia Boynton Robinson

Key civil rights activist, known for her role in the Selma to Montgomery marches, helping secure voting rights for African Americans.

 

Margaret Thatcher

First female Prime Minister of the UK, her leadership and policies have had a lasting impact on British politics and global economics.

Junko Tabei

First woman to summit Mount Everest and complete the Seven Summits challenge, advocate for women's participation in outdoor sports.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK