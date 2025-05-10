INS Vikrant vs INS Vikramaditya – From Operational Range To Crew Capacity– Check Full Comparison
INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya are India’s two powerful aircraft carriers—one built at home, the other acquired from Russia. Both differ in design, size, and features but together, they strengthen India’s naval power and coastal defense.
India’s Mighty Aircraft Carriers
INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya are the backbone of India’s naval strength. Though both are powerful aircraft carriers, they differ in design and capabilities. While Vikrant is indigenously built, Vikramaditya was purchased from Russia, and both play vital roles in India’s defense strategy.
INS Vikrant
INS Vikrant is India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier. Constructed by Cochin Shipyard, it boasts advanced radar systems and automation features. It represents India’s growing capabilities in shipbuilding and defense, placing the nation alongside global powers.
INS Vikramaditya
INS Vikramaditya was acquired from Russia in 2013 and is a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier. It’s equipped with MiG-29K fighter jets and has been fully integrated into the Indian Navy since its commissioning, adding to India’s maritime strength.
Size & Design – A Comparison
INS Vikrant:
Length: 262 meters,
Width: 62 meters,
Displacement: 43,000 tons.
Maximum speed: 28 knots.
INS Vikramaditya:
Length: 284 meters,
Width: 60 meters,
Displacement: 44,500 tons.
Maximum speed: 30 knots.
Operational Range & Endurance
- INS Vikrant has a range of 7,500 nautical miles, ensuring long-duration missions.
- INS Vikramaditya can travel over 7,000 nautical miles, enabling extensive operations across the Indian Ocean.
Crew Capacity & Amenities
- INS Vikrant: 2,200 compartments, accommodates 1,700 crew members with advanced medical facilities.
- INS Vikramaditya: With 22 decks, it houses 1,600 crew members and is powered by 8 next-gen boilers for high-speed operations.
Technological Features
INS Vikrant comes with advanced automation systems, improving operational efficiency. INS Vikramaditya is equipped with 8 boilers, generating power for smooth and quick movements in challenging conditions.
Aircraft Operations
Both carriers can operate fighter jets and helicopters. INS Vikrant supports advanced aircraft like MiG-29K. INS Vikramaditya is also capable of deploying MiG-29K, offering both carriers a powerful air strike capability.
A Strong Naval Future
INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya serve as two powerful assets for the Indian Navy. Vikrant showcases India’s indigenous technology, while Vikramaditya’s legacy and proven capabilities continue to make it a vital part of India’s maritime defense strategy.
(Images credit: Grok AI)
