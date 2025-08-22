Advertisement
NewsPhotosInside India’s Air Force Combat Fleet: Su-30MKI To Rafale And Tejas, Enemies' Nightmare, Guardians Of Sky
Inside India’s Air Force Combat Fleet: Su-30MKI To Rafale And Tejas, Enemies' Nightmare, Guardians Of Sky

Updated:Aug 22, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
In the 2025 conflict with Pakistan, the IAF deployed advanced aircraft such as Rafale and Su-30MKI during Operation Sindoor, striking Pakistani airbases while engaging in intense aerial battles. Here is India’s Air Force Combat Aircraft.

Su-30MKI

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a multirole combat fighter aircraft developed from Russia’s Su-30 platform. It features thrust vectoring control and canards for enhanced maneuverability. Equipped with an air-to-air refueling system, it can stay airborne for up to 10 hours and has a combat radius of about 3,000 km.

Rafale

Rafale is a multirole combat fighter aircraft from France, now playing a vital role in the Indian Air Force’s combat operations.

MiG-29UPG

The Mikoyan MiG-29, a Russian multirole fighter, upgraded to MiG-29UPG, enhances IAF’s air combat capabilities with advanced avionics and weaponry.

Mirage 2000

The Mirage 2000, built by Dassault Aviation, is a versatile multirole fighter jet of the Indian Air Force, renowned for precision and combat history, notably in the Kargil War and 2019 Balakot airstrike. Mirage 2000 origin from France and 

Tejas Mk1/2

The Tejas Mk2, classified as a Medium Weight Fighter (MWF), is an advanced variant of the Tejas Mk1, designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). (All Images: ANI)

