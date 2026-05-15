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NewsPhotosInternational Day of Families 2026: 5 best family vacation destinations in India for a memorable trip
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International Day of Families 2026: 5 best family vacation destinations in India for a memorable trip

International Day of Families 2026 is the perfect occasion to plan a memorable vacation with loved ones and strengthen family bonds. From Kashmir’s snowy beauty to Andaman’s peaceful beaches, these destinations offer the ideal mix of relaxation, adventure, and quality family time.

Updated:May 15, 2026, 09:39 AM IST
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International Day of Families 2026

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International Day of Families 2026

Family vacations are one of the best ways to create unforgettable memories and spend quality time with loved ones. On the occasion of International Day of Families 2026, many families are planning relaxing and fun-filled trips to reconnect and explore new places together.

From the snowy mountains of Kashmir to the beautiful beaches of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India offers several stunning destinations that are perfect for a memorable family getaway.

 

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Kashmir — The “Crown Jewel” of Family Bonding

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Kashmir — The “Crown Jewel” of Family Bonding

Snow-covered mountains, peaceful lakes, and breathtaking valleys make Kashmir one of the best family vacation destinations in India. Whether it is a relaxing shikara ride on Dal Lake or enjoying snowfall together in Gulmarg, Kashmir offers unforgettable moments for every family member.

Why Families Love Kashmir

Beautiful weather and scenic views Houseboat stays on Dal Lake Snow activities for kids Peaceful environment for relaxation Best Family Activities Shikara ride in Srinagar Gondola ride in Gulmarg Visiting Mughal Gardens Trying authentic Kashmiri food

Best Time to Visit:- March to June and December to February

Travel Tip:- Carry warm clothes, as temperatures can drop even in the evenings in summer.

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Leh-Ladakh — The “Adventure & Education” Hub

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Leh-Ladakh — The “Adventure & Education” Hub

Leh-Ladakh is perfect for families looking for both adventure and learning experiences. From beautiful monasteries to stunning lakes and mountain roads, the region offers a unique travel experience for children and adults alike.

Why Families Love Leh-Ladakh

Beautiful mountain landscapes Rich culture and monasteries Adventure-filled road trips Stargazing opportunities Best Family Activities Visit Pangong Lake Camel rides in Nubra Valley Explore Buddhist monasteries Family camping under the stars

Best Time to Visit:- May to September

Travel Tip:- Spend at least one day resting after arrival to adjust to the high altitude.

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Munnar — The “Green Therapy” Escape

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Munnar — The “Green Therapy” Escape

Surrounded by tea plantations and misty hills, Munnar is a peaceful destination for families wanting a calm and refreshing holiday. The cool weather and natural beauty make it ideal for spending quality time together away from busy city life.

Why Families Love Munnar

Peaceful atmosphere Cool and pleasant weather Beautiful greenery everywhere Family-friendly resorts and stays Best Family Activities Tea garden tours Boating and sightseeing Visiting waterfalls Nature walks and photography

Best Time to Visit:- September to March

Travel Tip:- Early mornings offer the best views and photography opportunities.

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Darjeeling & Gangtok — The “Toy Train” Nostalgia

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Darjeeling & Gangtok — The “Toy Train” Nostalgia

Darjeeling and Gangtok together offer a perfect mix of natural beauty, old-world charm, and fun family experiences. The famous toy train ride and stunning mountain views make this trip memorable for both children and parents.

Why Families Love Darjeeling & Gangtok

Famous toy train journey Beautiful Himalayan views Local cafes and markets Relaxed mountain atmosphere Best Family Activities Ride the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Watch the sunrise at Tiger Hill Enjoy ropeway rides Explore MG Road in Gangtok

Best Time to Visit:- March to May and October to December

Travel Tip:- Book toy train tickets in advance during holiday seasons.

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Andaman and Nicobar Islands — The “Blue Summer” Paradise

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Andaman and Nicobar Islands — The “Blue Summer” Paradise

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are perfect for families who love beaches and water adventures. Crystal-clear water, relaxing beaches, and exciting activities make it one of the best summer vacation destinations in India.

Why Families Love Andaman

Clean and beautiful beaches Safe water activities for families Peaceful island atmosphere Stunning sunset views Best Family Activities Snorkelling and boat rides Beach picnics Visiting Cellular Jail Watching the light and sound show

Best Time to Visit:- October to May

Travel Tip:- Carry sunscreen, sunglasses, and light cotton clothes for comfortable island travel.

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Family vacations are not just about travelling they are about spending quality time together and creating memories that last forever. From the snowy beauty of Kashmir to the blue waters of Andaman, these destinations offer something special for every family. This International Day of Families 2026, plan a memorable trip and celebrate togetherness with your loved ones.

 

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