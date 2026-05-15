International Day of Families 2026: 5 best family vacation destinations in India for a memorable trip

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Snow-covered mountains, peaceful lakes, and breathtaking valleys make Kashmir one of the best family vacation destinations in India. Whether it is a relaxing shikara ride on Dal Lake or enjoying snowfall together in Gulmarg, Kashmir offers unforgettable moments for every family member.

Why Families Love Kashmir

Beautiful weather and scenic views Houseboat stays on Dal Lake Snow activities for kids Peaceful environment for relaxation Best Family Activities Shikara ride in Srinagar Gondola ride in Gulmarg Visiting Mughal Gardens Trying authentic Kashmiri food

Best Time to Visit:- March to June and December to February

Travel Tip:- Carry warm clothes, as temperatures can drop even in the evenings in summer.