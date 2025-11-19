International Men’s Day: Meet Top 7 Indian Men Who Are Global Icons
International Men's Day: India has produced a number of men whose influence and achievements resonate far beyond its borders. From politics and business to sports and entertainment, these personalities have become global icons, shaping international perceptions of the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic and economic initiatives, Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella’s leadership in the technology sector, and Mukesh Ambani’s business ventures showcase India’s impact on the world stage. Cultural and sports ambassadors like Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Virat Kohli have further strengthened India’s global presence, winning international acclaim and a massive worldwide following across their respective fields.
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the world’s most recognisable political leaders, shaping global discussions on diplomacy, climate action and economic growth while strengthening India’s international presence.
Sundar Pichai
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, is recognised globally for leading one of the world’s most influential tech companies and driving advancements in AI, digital innovation and connectivity.
Satya Nadella
He is the CEO of Microsoft, globally acclaimed for transforming the tech giant through cloud innovation, AI leadership and a renewed focus on collaboration, productivity and inclusive digital growth.
Mukesh Ambani
He is the chairman of Reliance Industries, known as one of India’s most influential global business leaders, driving major growth in telecom, energy and retail while expanding the company’s international footprint.
Diljit Dosanjh
He has emerged as a global Punjabi icon, gaining international recognition through his music, films and record-breaking performances, while becoming one of India’s most influential cultural ambassadors.
Shah Rukh Khan
He is one of the world’s most recognisable film stars, continues to strengthen India’s global cultural presence through blockbuster films, international awards and a massive worldwide fan following.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, former Indian cricket captain and global sports icon, is known for his record-breaking performances, leadership, and massive international fanbase, making him one of cricket’s most influential figures. (Images Credit: Zee Photos)
