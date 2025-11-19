International Men’s Day: Meet Top 7 Indian Men Who Are Global Icons

photoDetails

International Men's Day: India has produced a number of men whose influence and achievements resonate far beyond its borders. From politics and business to sports and entertainment, these personalities have become global icons, shaping international perceptions of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic and economic initiatives, Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella’s leadership in the technology sector, and Mukesh Ambani’s business ventures showcase India’s impact on the world stage. Cultural and sports ambassadors like Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Virat Kohli have further strengthened India’s global presence, winning international acclaim and a massive worldwide following across their respective fields.