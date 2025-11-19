Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2987131https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/international-men-s-day-meet-top-7-indian-men-who-are-global-icons-2987131
NewsPhotosInternational Men’s Day: Meet Top 7 Indian Men Who Are Global Icons
photoDetails

International Men’s Day: Meet Top 7 Indian Men Who Are Global Icons

International Men's Day: India has produced a number of men whose influence and achievements resonate far beyond its borders. From politics and business to sports and entertainment, these personalities have become global icons, shaping international perceptions of the country. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic and economic initiatives, Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella’s leadership in the technology sector, and Mukesh Ambani’s business ventures showcase India’s impact on the world stage. Cultural and sports ambassadors like Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Virat Kohli have further strengthened India’s global presence, winning international acclaim and a massive worldwide following across their respective fields.

Updated:Nov 19, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Narendra Modi

1/7
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the world’s most recognisable political leaders, shaping global discussions on diplomacy, climate action and economic growth while strengthening India’s international presence.

Follow Us

Sundar Pichai

2/7
International Men's Day

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, is recognised globally for leading one of the world’s most influential tech companies and driving advancements in AI, digital innovation and connectivity.

Follow Us

Satya Nadella

3/7
International Men's Day

He is the CEO of Microsoft, globally acclaimed for transforming the tech giant through cloud innovation, AI leadership and a renewed focus on collaboration, productivity and inclusive digital growth.

Follow Us

Mukesh Ambani

4/7
International Men's Day

He is the chairman of Reliance Industries, known as one of India’s most influential global business leaders, driving major growth in telecom, energy and retail while expanding the company’s international footprint.

Follow Us

Diljit Dosanjh

5/7
International Men's Day

He has emerged as a global Punjabi icon, gaining international recognition through his music, films and record-breaking performances, while becoming one of India’s most influential cultural ambassadors.

Follow Us

Shah Rukh Khan

6/7
International Men's Day

He is one of the world’s most recognisable film stars, continues to strengthen India’s global cultural presence through blockbuster films, international awards and a massive worldwide fan following.

Follow Us

Virat Kohli

7/7
International Men's Day

Virat Kohli, former Indian cricket captain and global sports icon, is known for his record-breaking performances, leadership, and massive international fanbase, making him one of cricket’s most influential figures. (Images Credit: Zee Photos)

Follow Us
International Men's DayGlobal IconPM ModiVirat Kohli
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
International Men's Day
International Men’s Day: Meet Top 7 Indian Men Who Are Global Icons
camera icon12
title
IPL 2026 captains
Meet Confirmed Captains Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon12
title
E-passport
e-Passport With RFID Biometrics Launched In India: No More Hassle For Passports Now; Check Security Features, Benefits, How To Apply
camera icon6
title
Auto news
Meet India's Best Selling SUV: 24+ Kmpl Mileage, 5-Star Safety, 360-Degree Camera & More - It Is Not Creta, Thar Or Punch - Priced From Rs 7.32 Lakh, It Is...
camera icon14
title
Shubman Gill injury
From Rohit Sharma To KL Rahul:5 Players Who Could Replace Shubman Gill As ODI Captain Vs South Africa If He Doesn’t Recover In Time