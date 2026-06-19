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International Yoga Day 2026: 7 easy and effective yoga poses to lose weight naturally at home

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 10:02 AM IST

Yoga is not just exercise; it’s a powerful way to burn fat, boost energy, and transform your body naturally. On International Yoga Day 2026, these 7 yoga poses can help you move closer to a healthier and fitter version of yourself.

International Yoga Day 20261/9

International Yoga Day 2026

International Yoga Day is a perfect reminder to take care of your body and mind. If you are trying to lose weight naturally and in a healthy way, yoga can be a great option. It not only helps burn calories but also improves flexibility, boosts metabolism, and reduces stress, which is often linked to weight gain.

Here are 7 simple yoga poses to support your weight-loss journey.

Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)2/9

Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)

A full-body workout that includes 12 steps

Helps burn calories and improves metabolism

Best done in the morning for maximum benefits

Naukasana (Boat Pose)3/9

Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Targets belly fat and strengthens core muscles

Improves digestion and balance

Hold the pose for a few seconds and repeat

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)4/9

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Helps reduce belly fat

Strengthens the spine and improves posture

Also reduces stress and fatigue

Utkatasana (Chair Pose)5/9

Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

Works on thighs, hips, and core

Helps burn calories and build strength

Improves balance and stamina

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)6/9

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Reduces fat around the waist

Improves digestion and flexibility

Helps tone the body

Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose)7/9

Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose)

Strengthens legs and arms

Improves focus and stamina

Helps burn calories effectively

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)8/9

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Tones thighs and hips

Improves digestion and metabolism

Relieves stress and anxiety

9/9

Yoga is not just about losing weight, it is about creating a healthy lifestyle. Practising these simple yoga poses regularly can help you stay fit, active, and stress-free. On this International Yoga Day 2026, take a step towards a healthier you by adding yoga to your daily routine.

TAGS:
International Yoga Day 2026
Yoga Day 2026
Yoga poses for weight loss
yoga for fat loss

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