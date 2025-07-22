Meet Indian Army's New Invisible Hunter: The 'Flying Arsenal' To Give Fresh Firepower To Armed Forces
In a major move to modernise its battlefield aviation strength, the Indian Army has officially received its first three AH-64E Apache attack helicopters on Tuesday. These are part of a six-helicopter order and will be based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Thus, the focus will be on Pakistan. Designed for high-intensity combat environments, AH-64E Apache attack helicopters enhance the Army’s ability to carry out rapid-response missions, precision strikes, and close air support for ground troops to another level. Due to its versatility and agility, Apache choppers are often called invisible hunters.
Combat Proven Machine
The AH-64E Apache is widely regarded as one of the most lethal and advanced attack helicopters in the world. Built by American aerospace and defence firm Boeing, it is currently in service with the militaries of the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, and several others. The Apache’s long combat history and continued technological upgrades make it a reliable choice for missions ranging from counter-insurgency to full-scale warfare.
Army’s First Induction
India’s initial Apache acquisition came through a $3 billion deal in 2015, which delivered 22 helicopters to the Indian Air Force. Following that success, the Indian Army signed a follow-on contract in 2020 for six additional Apaches tailored specifically for ground support roles under Army Aviation. These helicopters mark the beginning of independent strike capabilities for the Army Aviation Corps, separate from the IAF.
Targeting Technology
The AH-64E is equipped with a cutting-edge Modernised Target Acquisition and Designation System (MTADS), which enables precise identification and tracking of targets, day or night, and even in adverse weather. Pilots benefit from a helmet-mounted display system that lets them aim weapons just by looking at the target. These features enable rapid engagement and coordination in complex battlefield conditions.
Heavy Firepower
The Apache carries a formidable array of weapons, making it a true battlefield predator. Its M230 30 mm chain gun can deliver rapid fire with high accuracy. It also carries AGM-114 Hellfire missiles—both laser- and radar-guided—capable of destroying heavily armoured vehicles. Additionally, Hydra 70 rocket pods offer the flexibility to strike groups of enemy targets. A signature feature is its mast-mounted Longbow radar, which can track up to 128 targets and engage multiple threats simultaneously without exposing the aircraft.
Built For Tough Missions
Designed for frontline combat, the Apache is built to endure harsh environments and hostile fire. Its airframe includes crash-resistant structures and redundant flight systems. Twin General Electric T700-GE-701D engines give it over 1,994 shaft horsepower each, enabling high-speed low-altitude flying. The reinforced rotor blades and integrated survivability systems, including infrared suppressors and ballistic-tolerant features, allow it to continue flying even after taking damage.
Battlefield Intelligence
Beyond its striking power, the Apache plays a crucial role in surveillance and real-time intelligence. Its onboard systems can relay live video and target coordinates to command units, helping integrate aerial and ground operations. The helicopter’s radar warning receivers and electronic countermeasures make it resilient against enemy air defences. With the addition of these helicopters, India’s military significantly strengthens its layered defence posture—especially along sensitive border areas where rapid reaction and dominance are key.
Key Specifications
The AH-64E Apache is a two-seater attack helicopter, operated by a pilot and a co-pilot/gunner. It has a top speed of approximately 293 km/h and a combat radius of 476 km, which can be extended up to 1,900 km with external fuel tanks. Designed to operate at high altitudes, it has a service ceiling of 6,400 meters. Powering the aircraft are two General Electric T700-GE-701D turboshaft engines, each delivering strong performance in demanding environments. Its armament includes a 30 mm M230 chain gun, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles for precision anti-armour strikes, and Hydra 70 rocket pods for area suppression.
Sensors, Radars
The Apache is equipped with sophisticated sensor systems such as the Modernised Target Acquisition and Designation System (MTADS), the Longbow Fire Control Radar, and integrated radar and laser rangefinders. For battlefield survivability, it features infrared suppression systems, ballistic-tolerant structures, radar warning receivers, and countermeasure dispensers, allowing it to operate effectively in high-threat environments.
