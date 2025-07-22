photoDetails

english

In a major move to modernise its battlefield aviation strength, the Indian Army has officially received its first three AH-64E Apache attack helicopters on Tuesday. These are part of a six-helicopter order and will be based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Thus, the focus will be on Pakistan. Designed for high-intensity combat environments, AH-64E Apache attack helicopters enhance the Army’s ability to carry out rapid-response missions, precision strikes, and close air support for ground troops to another level. Due to its versatility and agility, Apache choppers are often called invisible hunters.