NewsPhotosIRCTC Launches Maha Shivratri Special Jyotirlinga Darshan Tour: Check Cost, Destinations And Amenities
IRCTC Launches Maha Shivratri Special Jyotirlinga Darshan Tour: Check Cost, Destinations And Amenities

IRCTC’s Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra is a 10-night, 11-day Maha Shivratri special pilgrimage covering seven sacred Jyotirlinga temples across Ujjain, Dwarka, Somnath, Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad through the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train.
 

Updated:Jan 04, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
Where To Book

1/7
Where To Book

10 Nights / 11 Days special pilgrimage tour you can book from the IRCTC Tourism website or app. 

Jyotirlingas Covered

2/7

Mahakaleshwar & Omkareshwar (Ujjain), Nageshwar (Dwarka), Somnath (Somnath), Bhimashankar (Pune), Trimbakeshwar (Nashik) and Grishneshwar (Aurangabad).  

Mode of Travel

3/7

IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train with SL, 3AC and 2AC classes.  

Tour Date

4/7

Recently, the tour is gooing to start  from 06 February 2026.  

Total Seats Available

5/7

 There are total 705 seats in  which Sleeper have 237 seats, 3AC have 416 and 2AC have 52 seats.  

Boarding Stations

6/7

Secunderabad, Kamareddi, Nizamabad Jn, Dharmabad, Mudkhed Jn, Hazur Sahib Nanded and Purna Jn.  

Tour Cost (Inclusive of GST)

7/7

- Economy (SL): ₹17,600 per adult - Standard (3AC): ₹26,700 per adult - Comfort (2AC): ₹34,600 per adult (Representative images: Freepik)

This Inclusions Train -Tickets, Bus, Hotel, Meal, Insurance.

