IRCTC Launches Maha Shivratri Special Jyotirlinga Darshan Tour: Check Cost, Destinations And Amenities
IRCTC’s Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra is a 10-night, 11-day Maha Shivratri special pilgrimage covering seven sacred Jyotirlinga temples across Ujjain, Dwarka, Somnath, Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad through the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train.
Where To Book
10 Nights / 11 Days special pilgrimage tour you can book from the IRCTC Tourism website or app.
Jyotirlingas Covered
Mahakaleshwar & Omkareshwar (Ujjain), Nageshwar (Dwarka), Somnath (Somnath), Bhimashankar (Pune), Trimbakeshwar (Nashik) and Grishneshwar (Aurangabad).
Mode of Travel
IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train with SL, 3AC and 2AC classes.
Tour Date
Recently, the tour is gooing to start from 06 February 2026.
Total Seats Available
There are total 705 seats in which Sleeper have 237 seats, 3AC have 416 and 2AC have 52 seats.
Boarding Stations
Secunderabad, Kamareddi, Nizamabad Jn, Dharmabad, Mudkhed Jn, Hazur Sahib Nanded and Purna Jn.
Tour Cost (Inclusive of GST)
- Economy (SL): ₹17,600 per adult - Standard (3AC): ₹26,700 per adult - Comfort (2AC): ₹34,600 per adult (Representative images: Freepik)
This Inclusions Train -Tickets, Bus, Hotel, Meal, Insurance.
