ISRO Launches India's Heaviest Communication Satellite, Weighing Over 4,000 Kg; Strengthens Navy's Space Shield- Check Details
ISRO Launches India's Heaviest Communication Satellite, Weighing Over 4,000 Kg; Strengthens Navy's Space Shield- Check Details

ISRO launched the Navy’s GSAT-7R (CMS-03), India’s heaviest communication satellite, aboard the reliable LVM3-M5 rocket. The 4,400-kg satellite will enhance naval communication and maritime awareness with indigenous components. Successfully reaching Geo-synchronous Transfer Orbit, this marks LVM3’s fifth flawless mission and reinforces its role in upcoming Gaganyaan space endeavors.
 

Updated:Nov 02, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
ISRO heaviest commercial mission launched

ISRO heaviest commercial mission launched

ISRO successfully launched the Indian Navy’s GSAT-7R (CMS-03) satellite, India’s heaviest communication satellite weighing 4,400 kg, designed to enhance naval communication and maritime domain awareness capabilities using indigenous technology.  

Boosting Naval Communication Network

The CMS-03 multi-band satellite will provide advanced communication coverage over vast oceanic regions, including the Indian landmass, strengthening India’s naval operations and regional surveillance capabilities.  

Proven Launcher, Stellar Legacy

The satellite was launched aboard ISRO’s LVM3-M5 rocket, the same vehicle that carried Chandrayaan-3 to the Moon’s south pole, marking its fifth successful operational flight.

Precision Launch, Seamless Execution

The LVM3-M5, standing 43.5 meters tall and weighing 642 tonnes, carried out eight flight sequences before CMS-03 separated at 179 km altitude and 10 km per second velocity.

 

ISRO Chief Hails Reliability

ISRO Chief V. Narayanan said the LVM3 successfully lifted 4,410 kg to an elliptical orbit for the first time, proving its 100 per cent reliability and readiness for future Gaganyaan missions. (Image: ISRO)  

