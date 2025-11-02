photoDetails

ISRO launched the Navy’s GSAT-7R (CMS-03), India’s heaviest communication satellite, aboard the reliable LVM3-M5 rocket. The 4,400-kg satellite will enhance naval communication and maritime awareness with indigenous components. Successfully reaching Geo-synchronous Transfer Orbit, this marks LVM3’s fifth flawless mission and reinforces its role in upcoming Gaganyaan space endeavors.

