It’s Not The Fastest, But It’s The Richest: THIS Train Tops Railway Revenue Charts With Rs 1,76,06,66,339 Annually—Not Vande Bharat Or Shatabdi
India Railway is one of the largest train networks in the world with over 20 million people travelling every day across the country. Reportedly, over 13,452 trains operate across the country's tracks daily which boosts transportation.
Trains such as the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, along with mail express and passenger trains, operate across India’s vast rail network. But with such high demand, which train is the most profitable?
Rajdhani trains lead in revenue generation for Indian Railways, particularly on high-demand routes.
Bangalore Rajdhani Express with Train No. 22692, running between Hazrat Nizamuddin and KSR Bengaluru, is the most profitable train.
Reportedly, in FY 2022–23, the Bangalore Rajdhani Express earned Rs 1,76,06,66,339 from approx 509,510 passengers.
On the other hand, the Sealdah Rajdhani Express with Train No. 12314, ranked as the second most profitable train, generating approximately Rs 1,28,81,69,274 in revenue during the fiscal year 2022–23. This train connects Kolkata in West Bengal to the national capital, New Delhi.
The third spot goes to the Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, which operates between New Delhi and Dibrugarh, generating approximately Rs 1,26,29,09,697 in revenue for Indian Railways.
