Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: 8 Glimpses From 2024 That Will Take You Back To The Vibrant Chariot Procession In Puri And Ahmedabad

Experience the vibrant and spiritual atmosphere of the Jagannath Rath Yatra through these 8 enchanting photos. From the elaborate 'Pahandi' ritual in Puri to the grand celebrations in Ahmedabad, these images capture the essence of devotion and tradition. Dive into the journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra as they are paraded in their majestic chariots, surrounded by the fervent chants of devotees. (Picture source: ANI, PTI)