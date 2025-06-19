Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: 8 Glimpses From 2024 That Will Take You Back To The Vibrant Chariot Procession In Puri And Ahmedabad
Experience the vibrant and spiritual atmosphere of the Jagannath Rath Yatra through these 8 enchanting photos. From the elaborate 'Pahandi' ritual in Puri to the grand celebrations in Ahmedabad, these images capture the essence of devotion and tradition. Dive into the journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra as they are paraded in their majestic chariots, surrounded by the fervent chants of devotees. (Picture source: ANI, PTI)
Schedule And Devotee Turnout
Lord Balabhadra led the procession, followed by Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath. Lakhs of devotees, including President Droupadi Murmu, thronged Puri to witness the two-day Rath Yatra, a historic event occurring after 53 years.
Customary Rituals
Before the presiding deities set out from the sanctum sanctorum, several customary rituals like 'Mangla Arati' and 'Mailam' were performed.
Mangla Aarti
Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted the 'Mangla Aarti,' while Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the 'Pahind Vidhi,' the ritual of sweeping the path with a golden broom, as the chariots emerged from the 400-year-old Lord Jagannath temple in the Jamalpur area.
Majestic Chariots
The three majestic chariots stood tall in front of the Singha Dwar of the temple, facing east towards the Gundicha temple in Puri, ready for the procession.
Royal Rituals
Descending from the 'Ratna Sinhasana', the bejewelled throne, the three deities were taken out of the temple down the 22 steps known as 'Baisi Pahacha' through the Lion's Gate in an elaborate royal ritual called 'Pahandi'.
Vibrant Atmosphere
Amid 'Jai Jagannath' chants, the sounds of gongs, conches, and cymbals filled the air at Lion's Gate of the Puri temple, as Lord Sudarshan was first escorted to Darpadalan, the chariot of Devi Subhadra.
Procession Order
Following Lord Sudarshan, Lord Balabhadra was taken to his Taladhwaja chariot, and Goddess Subhadra was brought to her Darpadalan chariot in a special procession by servitors. Lord Jagannath is moved towards the Nandighosa chariot in a ceremonial procession, accompanied by the sounds of gongs, completing the line-up of the deities.
Commencement of Pahandi Ritual
The ceremonial 'Pahandi' ritual of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra commenced around 11 am on Sunday, marking the beginning of the Rath Yatra.
