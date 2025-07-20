Journey That Will Lift Your Spirits: Must Visit 5 Destinations Perfect For Monsoon Road Trips
Nature is at its most beautiful during the rains. The lush green mountains, overflowing waterfalls, and clouds touching the earth together create a magical atmosphere. Road journeys in such a setting become truly enchanting. If you're also planning a monsoon road trip but can't decide on the destination, take a look at these perfect places:
Munnar, Kerala
Munnar, nestled in the Western Ghats, becomes a dreamy retreat in the monsoon. The lush tea plantations, rolling hills, and flowing streams create postcard-perfect scenery. The cool breeze, light drizzles, and fog-covered roads make Munnar an ideal destination for a serene and scenic monsoon road trip.
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Located at the foothills of the Himalayas, Darjeeling is known for its misty and cloud-covered landscapes during the monsoon. Driving through tea gardens is a magical experience. Watching the sunrise peeking through the clouds from Tiger Hill brings an unmatched sense of peace. The rains deepen the greenery, adding to the charm.
Udaipur, Rajasthan
Although Rajasthan is famous for its deserts, Udaipur takes on a whole new charm during the monsoon. The City of Lakes becomes even more beautiful and romantic in the rain. Historical sites like Jag Mandir and City Palace appear more vibrant after a fresh downpour. Surrounded by the Aravalli Hills, road trips here are truly delightful.
Coorg, Karnataka
Known as the 'Scotland of South India', Coorg is at its scenic best during the monsoon. The coffee plantations and spice fields turn even greener in the rain, filling the air with a sweet fragrance. Waterfalls like Abbey Falls and Iruppu Falls roar with full force in this season. The quiet roads and misty views make for an unforgettable road trip.
Lonavala, Maharashtra
Located near Mumbai and Pune, this hill station turns into paradise during the monsoon. Verdant hills, dense forests, and hundreds of waterfalls will leave you spellbound. Spots like Tiger Point, Lion’s Point, and Bhushi Dam look even more stunning in this season.
