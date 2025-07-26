Advertisement
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Celebrating 26 Years of Courage with Iconic & Rare Pictures - In Pics

This year marks the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, commemorating the end of the Kargil War between India and Pakistan, which began in May 1999.

 

Updated:Jul 26, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
What is Kargil Vijay Diwas?

1/7
What is Kargil Vijay Diwas?

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed on July 26, marks India’s 1999 victory over Pakistan, honouring soldiers’ bravery in South Asia’s first major military conflict between two nuclear-armed nations.

Background

2/7

In winter 1998-99, Pakistani forces covertly occupied key positions across the LOC in Kargil. India responded with Operation Vijay, deploying 200,000 troops to reclaim the area in summer 1999.

Kargil War Memorial

3/7

The Kargil War Memorial in Dras, built in 2000 and renovated in 2014, honours Operation Vijay’s success. The National War Memorial was inaugurated in 2019 to honour all Indian soldiers.

4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
