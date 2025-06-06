Advertisement
Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Begins Operations June 7: Timings, Route, And Ticket Prices Revealed
Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Begins Operations June 7: Timings, Route, And Ticket Prices Revealed

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express starts June 7, 2025, with a 3-hour journey via Banihal. Check Katra-Srinagar Train Timings and Vande Bharat Ticket Price (Rs 715-1,320).

 

Updated:Jun 06, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
PM Modi To Launch Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi To Launch Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express

The Northern Railway said that the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will be ready for commercial operations from June 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the service on Friday.

 

 

3-Hour Journey Unveiled

3-Hour Journey Unveiled

The train, which will run between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, will provide passengers with a 3-hour journey at high speed along with a halt at Banihal.

 

 

Train Timings And Schedule

Train Timings And Schedule

Two sets of Vande Bharat Express trains (Train Nos. 26404/26403 and 26401/26402) will run on the Srinagar-Katra-Srinagar route, undertaking four trips a day. The first train leaves Katra at 8:10 AM and arrives at Srinagar at 11:08 AM, while its return journey starts at Srinagar at 2:00 PM and reaches Katra by 4:58 PM. It will not run on Tuesdays. 

 

New 2:55 PM Departure, Alternate Day Schedule Revealed

New 2:55 PM Departure, Alternate Day Schedule Revealed

The other train departs from Katra at 2:55 PM and arrives in Srinagar at 5:53 PM, and on the return trip from Srinagar at 8:00 AM next day, but on every alternate day, excluding Wednesdays. Further halts will be introduced later, officials said.

 

Ticket Prices

Ticket Prices

The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will have two classes: AC Chair Car (Rs 715) and Executive Chair Car (Rs 1,320). Tickets will be open for sale on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website after the inauguration.

 

Official Statements

Official Statements

One Northern Railway representative said, "The trains will initially stop only at Banihal, covering the Katra-Srinagar route in approximately three hours, with fares set at Rs 715 for Chair Car and Rs 1,320 for Executive Class." The service is expected to increase connectivity in the area, enhance tourism and accessibility.

 

PM Modi's Vande Bharat Launch Boosts Jammu-Kashmir Rail Travel

PM Modi's Vande Bharat Launch Boosts Jammu-Kashmir Rail Travel

The launch by PM Modi is an important step towards developing rail travel in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Vande Bharat Express offering faster and more comfortable travel for commuters.

 

