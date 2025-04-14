Indian Railways' BIG Safety Push: Kavach 5.0 To Soon Cover Mumbai Suburban Trains, Reduce Waiting Time
Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the soon-to-be-launched Kavach 5.0, an advanced safety and signalling system specifically designed for Mumbai suburban rail networks. This upgraded version aims to greatly reduce inter-train headway, allowing a higher frequency of trains to operate with enhanced safety and efficiency.
Kavach 5.0 marks a significant step forward in modernizing and securing India’s railway infrastructure.
Benefits
Kavach 5.0, the latest in the series of Automatic Train Protection (ATP) systems, is set to boost train operations by enabling a 30 per cent increase in the number of trains.
At present, the Kavach 4.0 system is being implemented across various sections of Indian Railways. (Image: ANI)
Trending Photos