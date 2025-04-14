Advertisement
Indian Railways' BIG Safety Push: Kavach 5.0 To Soon Cover Mumbai Suburban Trains, Reduce Waiting Time
Indian Railways' BIG Safety Push: Kavach 5.0 To Soon Cover Mumbai Suburban Trains, Reduce Waiting Time

Updated:Apr 14, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the soon-to-be-launched Kavach 5.0, an advanced safety and signalling system specifically designed for Mumbai suburban rail networks. This upgraded version aims to greatly reduce inter-train headway, allowing a higher frequency of trains to operate with enhanced safety and efficiency.

 

Kavach 5.0 marks a significant step forward in modernizing and securing India’s railway infrastructure.

Kavach 5.0, the latest in the series of Automatic Train Protection (ATP) systems, is set to boost train operations by enabling a 30 per cent increase in the number of trains.

At present, the Kavach 4.0 system is being implemented across various sections of Indian Railways. (Image: ANI)

Mumbai local train Railway
