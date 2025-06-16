Advertisement
NewsPhotosKerala Bhagyathara BT-7 Bumper Lottery Result Today 16-06-2025 (OUT): Monday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-7 Bumper Lottery Result Today 16-06-2025 (OUT): Monday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT MONDAY 16-06-2025: The Kerala Lottery result for the "Bhagyathara BT" draw on Monday, June 16, 2025 is announced. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "BT," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'Bhagyathara BT-7' lottery draw.

Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
Kerala Bhagyathara BT 7 Lottery Result DECLARED

The much-anticipated Kerala Bhagyathara BT-7 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Bhagyathara BT-7 lottery is out. 

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- BM 109153

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: 30,00,000

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winner Numbers- BB 738758

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winner: BG 105683

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0113  0710  1645  3285  3471  3914  3938  4054  4316  4482  5338  5855  6001  6052  6093  7928  7970  8436  9864  9935

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: 2,000

Fifth Prize Winners: 4153  5143  5337  5547  7541  9937

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: 1,000

Sixth Prize Winners: 0153  0233  0646  1054  1809  2330  2552  2825  2961  3039  3217  3318  3461  3469  3475  3759  4501  4710  4901  6047  7114  7198  7271  7536  7602  7820  8064  8446  9197  9929  

kerala lottery result todayKerala Bhagyathara BT-7 Bumper Lucky DrawKerala Lottery Result MondayKerala Lottery Sambad ResultKerala Lottery Result 16 June 2025Kerala State Lottery Result MondayKerala lottery results todayKerala Lucky Draw
