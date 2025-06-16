Kerala Bhagyathara BT-7 Bumper Lottery Result Today 16-06-2025 (OUT): Monday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT MONDAY 16-06-2025: The Kerala Lottery result for the "Bhagyathara BT" draw on Monday, June 16, 2025 is announced. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "BT," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'Bhagyathara BT-7' lottery draw.
Kerala Bhagyathara BT 7 Lottery Result DECLARED
The much-anticipated Kerala Bhagyathara BT-7 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Bhagyathara BT-7 lottery is out.
Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- BM 109153
Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: 30,00,000
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winner Numbers- BB 738758
Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winner: BG 105683
Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0113 0710 1645 3285 3471 3914 3938 4054 4316 4482 5338 5855 6001 6052 6093 7928 7970 8436 9864 9935
Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: 2,000
Fifth Prize Winners: 4153 5143 5337 5547 7541 9937
Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: 1,000
Sixth Prize Winners: 0153 0233 0646 1054 1809 2330 2552 2825 2961 3039 3217 3318 3461 3469 3475 3759 4501 4710 4901 6047 7114 7198 7271 7536 7602 7820 8064 8446 9197 9929
